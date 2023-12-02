Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said his side's familiarity with the Bundesliga could be an advantage in Saturday's clash with Germany Photo: AFP
soccer

'Germany still among the world's best', says Japan soccer coach Moriyasu

0 Comments
WOLFSBURG, Germany

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said on Friday struggling Germany were still among the world's best despite the four-time World Champions' recent results.

Japan play Germany in Wolfsburg in a friendly on Saturday, the sides' first meeting since the Samurai Blue's surprising 2-1 victory at the World Cup in Qatar, which put the Germans on course for a group stage exit.

"Germany are still among the world's best, regardless of the last result" Moriyasu told reporters.

Germany have won just one of five matches since their group-stage elimination in Qatar, losing three.

The coach, who stayed on after leading Japan to the round of 16 in Qatar, said his side still needed to improve to mix it with the footballing elite.

"We have always been there in the last seven World Cups, but other countries are much stronger."

Moriyasu however said his side could still pull off another upset.

"Of course we want to defeat Germany, that's our main goal."

Moriyasu said the match would be "a good opportunity to see what we are missing".

Japan's squad includes five players who ply their trade in the Bundesliga. The coach said his side's familiarity with German football could be an advantage on Saturday.

"Many Japanese play in the Bundesliga. Every player has learned something there."

Earlier on Friday, Germany coach Hansi Flick named Ilkay Gundogan as captain, with former skipper Manuel Neuer still recovering from injury.

Flick said the Barcelona midfielder would give the struggling Germany side "new energy for us to use", alongside vice-captain Joshua Kimmich.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog