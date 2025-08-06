 Japan Today
Son Heung-min has left Tottenham to join LAFC Image: AFP
soccer

'Global icon' Son Heung-min joins LAFC from Tottenham

LONDON

LAFC hailed the signing of a "global icon" on Wednesday after confirming the arrival of South Korea star Son Heung-min from Tottenham.

The 33-year-old will reportedly cost a Major League Soccer record $26 million transfer fee, according to ESPN and The Athletic, after a decade in the Premier League where he became a household name.

An emotional Son announced on Saturday in his homeland that he would be leaving Spurs, just months after ending the club's 17-year trophy drought by lifting the Europa League as captain.

He leaves as Tottenham's fifth highest goalscorer of all-time with 173 goals in 454 appearances.

“Sonny is a global icon and one of the most dynamic and accomplished players in world football,” said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.

"We are proud that he has chosen Los Angeles for the next chapter of his extraordinary career.

"Sonny is a proven winner and a world-class individual, and we are confident he will elevate our club and inspire our community – both on and off the pitch."

His imminent arrival drew crowds on Tuesday to Los Angeles International Airport with fans waving South Korean flags and messages of support.

Son will replace French striker Olivier Giroud, who was sold to Lille in July, and will share a dressing room with French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, his former teammate at Tottenham.

“Sonny is one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous Lilywhite shirt and he has been a joy to watch over the past decade," said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

"Not only is he a wonderfully gifted footballer, but he’s also an incredible human being who has touched hearts and inspired people throughout the club and all over the world.

"The Europa League triumph in Bilbao was a truly magical moment in the club’s history and Sonny lifting the trophy is a perfect lasting memory from his fantastic decade at Tottenham Hotspur."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

