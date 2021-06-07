'I must listen to my body': Federer withdraws from French Open

Roger Federer said Sunday he was withdrawing from the French Open despite having reached the fourth round, opting to focus on his primary objective of winning a ninth Wimbledon title.
"After discussions with my team, I've decided I will need to pull out of Roland Garros today," the 39-year-old said after withdrawing from a tournament for just the fifth time in his career.
It was the first time, however, he had taken such a drastic measure at a Grand Slam.
"After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery.
"I am thrilled to have gotten three matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court."
Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam title winner, who will be 40 in two months' time, battled over three and a half hours until 12:45 Sunday morning to reach the last 16 with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 win over 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer.
He was due back on court on Monday to tackle Matteo Berrettini for a place in the quarter-finals.
However, having undergone two knee surgeries in 2020, the Swiss star had admitted there were doubts over whether he'd make it.
Federer is playing only his third tournament since last year's Australian Open and has always said Wimbledon is his main goal.
He is chasing a ninth title at Wimbledon which starts on June 28.
He is also scheduled to play the warm-up grass court tournament in Halle beginning on June 14, the day after the French Open ends.
Federer, who made his Roland Garros debut in 1999 and was champion in 2009, was playing a night session for the first time in his third round tie.
However, the almost empty 15,000-capacity Court Philippe Chatrier was eerily silent due to a COVID-19 curfew.
It is likely that this was Federer's final appearance at the tournament. His return this year was only his second participation since 2015.
"The Roland Garros tournament is sorry about the withdrawal of Roger Federer, who put up an incredible fight last night," said Guy Forget, the tournament director.
"We were all delighted to see Roger back in Paris, where he played three high-level matches. We wish him all the best for the rest of the season."
After winning his match, Federer said that he was pacing himself in his recovery.
"All the matches I've played since the injury are information for the rest of the season," he added.
"It gives me great pleasure to be able to play 3hr 30min at a high level against a very good player. It shows that I'm on the right track."
His performance won rave reviews from rivals following the match on television.
"I'm not bothered by the outcome of this match at all," tweeted Britain's Andy Murray, a former world number one and three-time major winner.
"Just seeing Federer at 39 off the back of 2 knee surgeries playing to an empty stadium at 12.30am getting fired up is inspirational to me. Do what you love."
Federer's rivals defended his decision to withdraw after and not before his third round match.
There were arguments that Federer should have handed a walkover to a fully-fit Koepfer in order to allow the world number 59 to progress.
"I'd argue that it's quite risky to play multiple 4-hour matches in a row in your 2nd tournaments back in 18 months," tweeted Murray. "So to me it makes sense to be reactive based on how your body feels, length of matches etc. Sensible decision from him."
Current world number two Daniil Medvedev, who is in the last-eight in Paris, said Federer will bounce back at Wimbledon.
"We all know that a Grand Slam is still a goal for him. I think Wimbledon always is even when he will be 50 years old," said the Russian. "It's a great chance for him. He wants to do his best to prepare."© 2021 AFP
Pukey2
Absolutely disgraceful that he is treating Roland Garros as some practice tournament before he goes onto the grass season and Wimbledon. Why bother entering RG? That fact s, neither Osaka not Federer should have entered the tournament in the first place, and I would have had more respect for them had they pulled out beforehand. Instead, we see that Osaka is just in it for the money, and Federer is in just to get a shot at keeping the GS record, courtesy of Wimbledon. Meanwhile, we have walkovers, and players and fans feeling cheated.
I'm also feeling the double standards here. Praises for a white guy who's only looking after his body? I wonder what would happen if he was feeling the pressure in the first 1 or 2 rounds of Wimbledon. Would he pull out again? Kudos to Serena Williams, who at least isn't giving us walkovers, although she also seems to be playing just to get that slam record. I hope she does, but it seems more and more unlikely at her age.
robert maes
Pukey2
i had the pleasure to work with Mr Federer through a sponsor. There is no more dedicated professional than him. But besides being a great player he is an intelligent, rational man who dares to take difficult decisions. You are right to say that he would likely not have redrawn from Wimbledon, as he sees that as his favourite tournament and he is a grass specialist. I think people are pleased to see him play 3 good matches at RL. Many players redraw from tournaments but few give true reasons. He could have said his knees hurt. Simple way out. He did not. I think Should he reach the Wimbledon finals, he will retire. He will not come to Tokyo unless maybe he does not make the end of Wimbledons 1st week. And he fid not take away the chances of any of the 3 players. He beat them on the court
Pukey2
I'm sure you're right, but it still doesn't excuse his decision. Oddly enough, Osaka has done the same thing more than once in the run-up to GS and winning them, but she quit in the middle of lesser tournaments, not slams.
Can you imagine Nadal or Djokovic pulling this trick in any GS? Quite convenient, seeing that he was potentially one match away from meeting the latter. I really have no sympathy, especially seeing how his wife has been known to heckle in the past and his fans on court are even worse.
Some dude
I’m pleased about this, not because I have anything against Federer himself (his tennis is sublime), but because his fans are some of the most obsessively creepy individuals you could encounter. If Nadal goes and wins the French (which is always a possibility if not a near-likelihood) he will overtake Federer for grand slam victories, which will make Federer’s fans deeply disturbed,
robert maes
I think both Nadal and Djokovic would make the same decision in similar circumstances. They are professionals, pushing on with an unacceptable risk factor on injury helps no one. For an opponent to beat a higher placed player when he is not at his best, brings little satisfaction. If Federer injures himself in RG he can not play Wimbledon so that disappoints everyone there.
Federer is not afraid to loose. He has shown himself to be graceful in loosing. So have Nadal, Djokovic and other champions. I think he will have apologized towards RG management even though they have never been friends. But I am not his spokesman or representative and he needs no defense. Even if you blame him for this, his 25 year career and how he carried himself during it, should excuse him for this. He has earned that.
Lamilly
Many come down like a ton of bricks on Osaka for pulling out of the games and press interviews, but in Federer 's case, he's a professional? Really? What lovely double standards shame on RG
kaimycahl
Roger Federer a man who withdraws because of "Physical pain" Osaka withdraws because of "Mental Pain"! Two different people but it appears no one is crying foul because Roger Federer withdraws!! When Osaka did exactly the same the media killed her!!! Now we hear nothing but CRICKETS!!!