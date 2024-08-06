 Japan Today
New Zealand flanker Dalton Papali’i said the All Blacks are eager to avoid any repeat of their 2022 shock home defeat to Argentina Image: AFP/File
rugby union

All Blacks eager to avoid repeat of Pumas 2022 defeat

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

The All Blacks are eager to avoid a repeat of their shock 2022 home defeat to Argentina, flanker Dalton Papali'i said Monday, as New Zealand prepare to host the Pumas this weekend.

The All Blacks take on Argentina this Saturday in Wellington at the start of the Rugby Championship in the first of two Tests between the teams in New Zealand.

Argentina were crushed 44-6 when the sides met in the semifinals of last year's World Cup, but the Pumas earned a shock first victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil during their last visit in 2022.

The hosts want no repeat of their historic 25-18 defeat in Christchurch two years ago.

"I wasn't selected for that game, but I still remember going into the changing room (after). It was like being at a funeral," Papali'i told reporters. "It was a couple of years ago, but we have got to be at our best.

"Every time we play against them, it's a physical game. We're looking forward to it."

The All Blacks have won their three games so far this season, beating Fiji in San Diego two weeks ago after last month's 2-0 home series win over England.

Argentina drew their home series 1-1 with France last month before hammering neighbors Uruguay 79-5 in a 12-try away romp.

Alongside Papali'i in the back row, loose forward Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks in both tests against Argentina with regular skipper Scott Barrett sidelined by a finger injury.

Center Jordie Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor will be vice-captains, said All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan.

Uncapped fly-half Harry Plummer has been added to the New Zealand squad after his impressive displays helped Auckland Blues win this year's Super Rugby title.

The 26-year-old will cover for his Blues teammate Stephen Perofeta who is carrying an injury knock, Ryan added.

New Zealand Rugby announced Monday that Papali'i has signed a contract extension with the All Blacks until the next World Cup, hosted by Australia in 2027.

Part of his motivation is to go to another World Cup, having been part of the All Blacks team which narrowly lost the 2023 final to South Africa.

"That loss is going to be in me for a while. The dream has always been to win a World Cup, so that opportunity is now there," Papali'i added.

