 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tiger Woods confirmed he is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
golf

Tiger Woods confirms Vanessa Trump romance

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Tiger Woods took the unusual step of confirming his romance with Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law on Sunday in a brief post on social media.

Golf superstar Woods -- renowned for jealously guarding his private life over the years -- confirmed in a post on X that he is dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side," Woods wrote in a caption above two photos of himself relaxing with Vanessa Trump. "At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

The post comes after weeks of tabloid rumors about the couple.

Vanessa Trump, who divorced Donald Trump Jr in 2018 after a 13-year marriage, also posted a picture of her and Woods together on her Instagram account in what appeared to be a co-ordinated announcement.

Sunday's announcement would once have been unthinkable for Woods, who famously named his luxury yacht "Privacy".

Woods's private life was laid bare during the 2009 sex scandal that upended his career and led to the implosion of his six-year marriage to Elin Nordegren, the mother of his two children.

Nordegren and Woods separated amid revelations of the golf star's serial infidelity, with reports suggesting he had slept with as many as 120 women during his marriage.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel