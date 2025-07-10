 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue will defend his titles against Uzbekistan's Murodjon Akhmadaliev in September Image: AFP
boxing

'Monster' Inoue to defend titles against Akhmadaliev

0 Comments
TOKY0

Japan's undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue announced Thursday that he will defend his titles against Uzbekistan's Murodjon Akhmadaliev in Nagoya in September.

The unbeaten Inoue stopped American Ramon Cardenas in the eighth round in Las Vegas in his previous bout -- the first time the boxer known as "Monster" had fought outside Japan in four years.

The 32-year-old returns to his home country to take on Akhmadaliev, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and held the WBA and IBF super-bantamweight world titles between 2020 and 2023.

Inoue, who has a 30-0 record with 27 knockouts, told reporters in Tokyo that he wanted to "pay attention to all my skills" in preparing for the fight.

"I want to train with a high level of vigilance," he said.

Inoue was knocked down for only the second time in his career against Cardenas, taking a left hook from the heavy underdog in the second round.

He climbed off the canvas to stop Cardenas 45 seconds into the eighth round after a flurry of powerhouse punches.

It was Inoue's fourth title defence since becoming undisputed super-bantamweight champion and his second of the year after knocking out South Korea's Kim Ye-joon in the fourth round in Tokyo in January.

Akhmadaliev (14-1, 11 KOs) beat Mexico's Luis Castillo in his previous fight in May.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog