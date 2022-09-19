Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dolphins Ravens Football
The Baltimore Ravens team enters the field during before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
sports

'NFL Sunday Ticket' outages anger fans for 2nd straight week

NEW YORK

DirecTV's “NFL Sunday Ticket” package malfunctioned for the second straight week, causing fans trying to watch through the app or online to miss entire games.

DirecTV said via social media that customers trying to stream the 1 p.m. EDT games were unable to through the app. Shortly after 4 p.m. EDT, they said that the server problems were fixed and that streaming could resume.

That came too little, too late for those trying to view the seven early games.

When server problems created havoc last week, DirecTV said in a statement: “We fumbled the ball yesterday. We missed the opportunity to deliver an exciting day of football. If you were affected by the difficulties, we will reach out to make this right. We thank you for your patience while we work on this!”

This is the final season that DirecTV will be the exclusive carrier of “Sunday Ticket." Amazon and Apple are among the bidders for the package of out-of-market games after commissioner Roger Goodell said during the summer that he expected a new carrier.

DirecTV extended its contract in 2014 and pays $1.5 billion per season. The new package is expected to fetch at least $2.5 billion per year.

DirecTV is expected to remain in the running for a package that can be sold to bars and restaurants.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

