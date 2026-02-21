Alcaraz digs deep to topple Rublev and reach Qatar final

Carlos Alcaraz beat Andrey Rublev to reach the Qatar final for the first time in his career

tennis

World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz needed six match points before finally toppling defending champion Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 on Friday to reach the final of the Qatar Open.

After two hours, two minutes on court, the Spaniard extended his perfect winning record to 11 matches this season.

Playing his first tournament since completing his career Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier in February, Alcaraz will face either Arthur Fils or sixth seed Jakub Mensik, who defeated Jannik Sinner in the last eight, in the final.

"The way that I am approaching every match, I'm just really proud about it," said seven-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz.

"It's something I am trying to be better at and it's paying off. I'm proud of myself (for) getting better and maturing."

He twice failed to serve out the opening set and saw a 3-0 lead in the second quickly wiped out. He then missed three match points on serve at 5-3 when Rublev staged another fightback.

But Alcaraz held his nerve and after failing with two other match points sealed the match on his sixth to reach the Qatar final for the first time.

"If you want to find a solution to a problem, you should find it in a calm place," said Alcaraz who needed three sets to get past former champion Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

"It's something I am working on. When I am playing and getting mad, seeing I'm not at my best, I just get frustrated. That is not the place you will find solutions.

"In these matches, I have been really calm, thinking clearly and being positive. It's in those places where you can find the solutions to a problem."

