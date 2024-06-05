Djokovic out of French Open with knee injury

Novak Djokovic needed medical treatment during his last-16 win at the French Open

By Martyn WOOD

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the French Open on Tuesday ahead of his quarterfinal against Casper Ruud because of a knee injury suffered in the previous round.

"I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros," Djokovic wrote on social media. "I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday's match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation."

Djokovic last retired at a Grand Slam during the 2019 U.S. Open, when a shoulder problem forced him to quit against Stan Wawrinka in the last 16.

The 37-year-old Djokovic had cast doubt over his fitness following Monday's five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo, admitting he needed anti-inflammatory drugs to get through the match.

Djokovic blamed the "slippery" Philippe Chatrier court for the injury he sustained early in the second set of his 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Cerundolo.

Djokovic had already been tested to the limit physically by a grueling four-hour, 29-minute slog against Lorenzo Musetti in the third round that concluded at 3:07 am Sunday morning, the latest finish in French Open history.

He had complained about the state of the clay in the match with Musetti, and did so again in the last 16, calling for the court to be swept more regularly.

"Could have this injury be prevented? Possibly, if there was just a little bit more of a frequent care of the court," Djokovic said.

He now faces a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon, which begins July 1. Djokovic is a seven-time winner at the All England Club, one shy of Roger Federer's record.

Tournament organizers had initially announced his withdrawal, saying an MRI scan earlier on Tuesday had revealed the full extent of the injury.

His withdrawal from the French Open means that Jannik Sinner will become Italy's first world number one next week.

"It's every player's dream to become number one in the world. On the other hand, seeing Novak retiring (from the tournament) is disappointing, so I wish him a speedy recovery," said Sinner.

Sinner advanced to his first Roland Garros semifinal shortly after Djokovic's exit from the competition, defeating Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) victory and will take on either Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz saw off Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, powering to a 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"I was really calm in the moments I had to (be)," he said. "I'm really happy to play a semifinal here again at Roland Garros."

Alcaraz will be desperate to right the wrongs of last year -- when he suffered cramps in a defeat by Novak Djokovic -- in his second successive French Open semi-final.

The 21-year-old Spaniard has now won all six of his career matches against ninth-ranked Tsitsipas, including back-to-back quarter-finals in Paris after his three-set victory at the same stage last year.

Alcaraz will face Sinner Friday for the ninth time, with the pair's head-to-head record level at 4-4.

In women's action, Iga Swiatek said she was honored to be compared to 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf as the Polish world number one extended her winning run at the French Open to 19 matches on Tuesday.

Swiatek blew past Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals and move within two victories of a third consecutive Roland Garros title.

Her record in six visits to Paris now stands at 33-2 and she will be heavily favored to reach another final, having beaten upcoming opponent Coco Gauff in straight sets in 10 of 11 meetings.

Swiatek is undoubtedly the player to beat as the Pole aims to become only the fourth woman to win four Roland Garros singles titles in the Open era.

Swiatek has inflicted crushing defeats on her past two opponents, hammering Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 in a performance reminiscent of Graf's 32-minute walloping of Natasha Zvereva in the 1988 Roland Garros final.

"She's a great champion, and, well, it's just nice that anybody would compare me to her," said Swiatek, who at one point won 20 consecutive games stretching across her last-16 and quarte-final ties.

