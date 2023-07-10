Booed Azarenka blasts 'unfair' Wimbledon crowd after Svitolina defeat

tennis

By Dave JAMES

Victoria Azarenka blasted the Wimbledon crowd as "unfair" and "drunk" after she was booed off Centre Court following her defeat to Elina Svitolina in a politically charged clash on Sunday.

Ukraine's Svitolina came through 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11/9) after two hours and 46 minutes of thrilling shotmaking on Court One to set up a quarter-final clash with world number one Iga Swiatek.

As has become a common feature, Svitolina did not shake hands with Belarusian Azarenka in protest over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus is a key military ally of Moscow.

Azarenka, who held her hand up in the direction of Svitolina, seemingly in a gesture of respect, left the court to the sound of boos.

"It wasn't fair. It is what it is. What can I do?" said Azarenka. "I haven't done anything wrong, but I can't control the crowd. I'm not sure that a lot of people were understanding what's happening.

"But if people are going to be focusing only on handshakes or a quite drunk crowd, booing in the end, that's a shame."

Svitolina and her fellow Ukraine players all refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian rivals at the recent French Open.

Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk were jeered by the Paris crowd for their stance after losing to Belarusian world number two Aryna Sabalenka.

At the U.S. Open last year, Kostyuk offered only a racket touch following her defeat to Azarenka.

Svitolina believes the booing could be stopped if tennis authorities issue a statement explaining the position of Ukraine players.

"It was like this for me in Paris. It was also unfair," said Svitolina. "I already said multiple times that until Russian troops are out of Ukraine and we take back our territories, we are not going to shake hands. So I have a clear statement."

