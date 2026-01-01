'Sincaraz' set to dominate as 2026 tennis season kicks off

Italy's Jannik Sinner (L) and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (R) are set to dominate tennis again in 2026

By Martin PARRY

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set for more world domination in 2026, starting at the Australian Open, while Aryna Sabalenka is bubbling with confidence as she chases further Grand Slam success.

The new season gets under way on Friday with the mixed-teams United Cup in Perth and Sydney, headlined by women's world number two Iga Swiatek and men's world number three Alexander Zverev.

Top-ranked Sabalenka, who is pursuing a third Melbourne Park trophy, starts at the Brisbane International from January 4-11 in a stellar field also boasting Australian Open champion Madison Keys and fourth-ranked Amanda Anisimova.

Alcaraz and Sinner, or "Sincaraz" as they have been dubbed, play an exhibition in South Korea on January 10 in their only warm-up before the Australian Open eight days later.

While Spanish sensation Alcaraz bumped his Italian rival from the season-ending world number one spot, Sinner had the last laugh by edging him to retain his ATP Finals title in Turin.

It capped a stellar year in which Sinner retained his Australian Open crown and added a landmark triumph at Wimbledon among six titles, despite missing three months over a doping ban.

"I feel like a better player than last year," said Sinner after completing his 2025 campaign with 58 wins and just six defeats. "A lot of wins and not many losses. And in the losses I had, I tried to see the positive thing and tried to use it to evolve me as a player."

Alcaraz was similarly dominant, clocking a 71-9 win-loss record with eight titles including the French Open and U.S. Open.

But he is yet to go beyond the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, losing to Novak Djokovic in the last eight in 2025.

It is the only Slam missing from his resume and the 22-year-old will start afresh with a new coach after his shock split from Juan Carlos Ferrero, who mentored him since he was 15.

Djokovic last hurrah?

Djokovic begins what could be his last year on tour at the Adelaide International starting on January 12, still chasing an elusive record 25th major crown and 11th Australian Open title.

Now 38, he has had to settle for a secondary role since Sinner and Alcaraz took control of the men's tour, making the semis at all four majors in 2025 but not going further.

"I can do only as much as I can do," he admitted after defeat at the U.S. Open. "It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner or Alcaraz in a best-of-five in a Grand Slam."

Since his last Slam title, in 2023 at the U.S. Open, Alcaraz or Sinner have shared all eight majors.

A resurgent Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur, ranked five, six and seven respectively, all feature at the United Cup, while Daniil Medvedev and a returning Nick Kyrgios play in Brisbane.

Sabalenka heads into the new season as undoubted world number one, having collected a second U.S. Open title while also winning events at Brisbane, Madrid and Miami.

The Belarusian is favorite for a third Australian Open crown and fifth Slam title, although the likes of Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina will have something to say.

"The Australian Open is very special to me," said Sabalenka, who lost a three-set thriller to Keys in the 2025 decider and heads to Australia after losing the controversial "Battle of the Sexes" clash to Kyrgios in Dubai.

"Winning it twice gives me confidence, but every year brings a new challenge. I'm excited to return and see what I can achieve."

Challenging her on Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane will be Keys, along with fellow top-10 stars Rybakina, Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva.

Swiatek leads Poland in Sydney at the United Cup, again teaming up with Hubert Hurkacz in their quest for revenge after being beaten by Team USA in the final in 2025 and Germany a year earlier.

The United States are spearheaded by Gauff and Fritz, while four-time major winner Naomi Osaka plays the event for the first time, representing Japan.

