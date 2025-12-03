 Japan Today
Mohamed Salah (L) has scored just four Premier League goals this season Image: AFP
soccer

Salah unhappy after being dropped, says Liverpool's Slot

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot admitted on Tuesday that "superhuman" Mohamed Salah was unhappy about being omitted from Liverpool's team for their vital 2-0 win against West Ham, but praised his attitude.

The Egypt forward was an unused substitute at the London Stadium on Sunday as Liverpool boss Slot made changes following a terrible run of nine defeats in 12 games in all competitions.

Misfiring Salah, 33, has scored just four Premier League goals this season -- in stark contrast to his haul of 29 last season, a tally that won him the Golden Boot.

Slot told reporters that during his reign as manager at Anfield, Salah had been a "superhuman being" but that he had not been at his best in recent weeks.

"As with all players around the world, there are also phases in your time at the club that you are human," he said. "But he's scored so many goals for us and I'm sure he will in the future."

Slot, whose eighth-placed team host high-flying Sunderland on Wednesday, said he was not surprised by Salah's reaction to being left out, praising his professionalism.

"That's a normal reaction from a player that's good enough to play for us," he said. "And I say it mildly, because he's been so outstanding for this club for so many years, and will be for us in the future.

"So, yeah, of course a player isn't happy when they're not playing. He wasn't the only one who wasn't happy that he wasn't starting, I can tell you."

The Dutchman said that Salah had been supportive of his teammates.

"You cannot be a player that's available every three days and play on that high standard if you go with your emotions," he said.

"But Mo is so disciplined, knows what to do to stay fit, and no matter if he plays well, doesn't play well, if he plays or if he doesn't play, he will always be that top professional."

Slot said that Salah was scheduled to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations on December 15.

"As always in these situations, there's a player involved, there's the nation involved -- Egypt in this situation -- and the club. And there are always talks about what is best for all three of us," he said.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

