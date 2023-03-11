Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Boxing Fury Usyk
FILE - Britain's Tyson Fury, center, celebrates after beating Britain's Dillian Whyte during their WBC heavyweight title boxing fight at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Tyson Fury is only interested in fighting Oleksandr Usyk to become undisputed world heavyweight champion if he gets 70% of the earnings from the bout. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)
boxing

'Take it or leave it': Fury wants 70-30 split to fight Usyk

LONDON

Tyson Fury is only interested in fighting Oleksandr Usyk to become undisputed world heavyweight champion if he gets 70% of the earnings from the bout.

Time looks to be running out to arrange a deal between the two titleholders, with Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, saying the latest offer -- a 60-40 split to the winner -- has been rejected by Fury and his camp.

Fury, the WBC champion, took to Instagram on Friday to make clear his demands.

“I see all this talk about boxing fights, that they want 50%, Tyson being greedy,” Fury said in a video. “Where I’m standing: Usyk, you and your team are worth 30%.

“You either take it or leave it.”

Usyk, who owns the WBO, WBA and IBF belts, could instead fight British boxer Daniel Dubois, according to Krassyuk. Dubois holds the WBA regular title and is a mandatory challenger for Usyk.

“If you don’t want it, go and fight Daniel Dubois in the Copper Box (in London) and get a few million dollars,” Fury said. “If you want to make some real money, come and fight the Gypsy King."

Fury added in the video on Instagram stories that he would deduct 1% of the 30% offered to Usyk for every day the Ukrainian boxer doesn’t commit to the fight.

April 29 is a date that has been planned for a potential Fury-Usyk fight, which would likely take place in London.

The last boxer to hold all the world heavyweight titles at the same time was Lennox Lewis in 1999-2000.

