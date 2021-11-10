Newsletter Signup Register / Login
10 Japan speed skating team members test positive for COVID in Germany

TOKYO

Four athletes and six staffers of Japan's national speed skating team have tested positive for coronavirus while attending a training camp in Inzell, Germany, the Japan Skating Federation said Tuesday.

The national governing body for skating said those infected, who were not identified, went into a seven-day quarantine following German public health guidelines.

A total of 22 skaters and 13 staff members, including 2018 Winter Olympic medalists Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi, were part of the international training tour.

The team left Japan late last month to train in Germany ahead of the first event on the World Cup circuit this season to be held Nov 12 to 14 in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland.

The COVID-19 tests required for entry into Poland were performed on the national team members on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Individuals who had negative test results will compete in the long track World Cup event at Arena Lodowa as scheduled.

Quota spots for the Feb 4 to 20 Beijing Winter Olympics will be determined by the results from the four World Cup events to be contested through mid-December in Europe and North America.

Amazing. Nearly as many as the whole of Tokyo.

I wonder what the distribution of un/vacced to pos/neg tests was

Were they vaccinated or not?

