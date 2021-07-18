14-man Australia beats France 33-30 to clinch 3-test series

Australia's Marika Koroibete is shown a red card by referee Ben O'Keeffe during the third rugby international between France and Australia at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

rugby union

Australia played with 14 men for most of the match but sensationally overcame France with a late penalty goal for a 33-30 win to clinch the three-match test series on Saturday.

With less than two minutes remaining in the series decider, flyhalf Noah Lolesio slotted the crucial three points to give Australia the win.

The Wallabies had played almost the entire match with just 14 players after winger Marika Koroibete was handed a contentious red card for a high tackle five minutes into the match.

Lolesio accounted for 23 of the Wallabies' points with a try, three conversions and four penalty goals.

Koroibete was red-carded for his tackle on French captain Anthony Jelonch. New Zealand referee Ben O’Keeffe and his assistants deliberated for several minutes before determining Koroibete had raced in from a distance and contacted him high without any mitigating factors.

The French raced ahead 10-0 but the Wallabies fought back to lead before Lolesio kicked the hosts clear with 90 seconds to play.

The win was Australia’s ninth in a row at the stadium dating to 2016 and capped a tight series that had featured two-point wins to both sides in a three-match series compressed over 11 days.

Retired New Zealand flyhalf Andrew Mehrtens labeled the red card an “absolute travesty” in television commentary while former Australia center Tim Horan thought Jelonch lowering his head should have excused Koroibete.

“I thought he got sucked into it. ... I thought it was a great tackle, a great shot,” Horan said.

Australia had already lost their other winger, Filipo Daugunu, who injured his arm in a tackle inside the first 90 seconds of his test return.

French halfback Baptiste Couilloud then ran over his opposite number Tate McDermott for the game’s first try. McDermott had an immediate reply though, racing to link up with Michael Hooper after Lolesio had put the captain through a gap in the French defense.

A Lolesio intercept try put the Wallabies ahead before a string of unforced errors allowed France flanker Cameron Woki to score a try and the sides went to halftime level at 20-20.

Pierre-Louis Barassi finished a 90-meter play for a French try but prop Taniela Tupou’s arrival after 46 minutes paid off when he barged over.

The teams traded penalties after that, both teams missing one each as well, before Lolesio nailed the match-winner. France had one last attempt with a penalty on halfway, but Darcy Swain forced the turnover after the visitors opted to kick for touch and go for the try.

“We played smart. We kicked a lot better tonight,” Australia coach David Rennie said, without being drawn to comment on the red card.

Australia had a 23-21 comeback win with a last-minute penalty goal in the series opener on July 7. France responded Tuesday in Melbourne with a 28-26 victory, its first win over the Wallabies in Australia since 1990.

