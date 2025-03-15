17-year-old Andreeva advances to Indian Wells final, beating Swiatek in chilly conditions

Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, celebrates winning a point against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday, March 14, 2025, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

tennis

Russian teen star Mirra Andreeva advanced to the BNP Paribas Open final, beating defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3 in chilly conditions Friday night to become the tournament's youngest finalist since 2001.

The 17-year-old Andreeva, seeded ninth, will face the winner of the late semifinal between top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and fifth-seeded Madison Keys.

Andreeva and Swiatek both finished the match wearing pullovers, with the temperature dipping into the 50s in the final set.

Andreeva ran her tour winning streak to 11 matches and ended Swiatek's 10-match run in the California desert The Russian won her first WTA Tour title last month in Dubai to become the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 event.

Kim Clijsters also was 17 in 2001 when she lost to Serena Williams in the final.

Swiatek, also the 2002 Indian Wells champion, was seeded second.

On Saturday in the men’s semifinals, two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz — the No. 2 seed — will face 13th-seeded Jack Draper, and fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev will play No. 12 Holger Rune.

