Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Finland Hockey Worlds
Canada's Adam Fantilli (91) celebrates his goal during their semifinal match against Latvia at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
ice hockey

Germany beats U.S. in overtime to set up final against Canada at ice hockey worlds

0 Comments
TAMPERE, Finland

Germany scored a late equalizer and then upset the United States in overtime Saturday to set up a final against Canada at ice hockey world championship.

Frederik Tiffels scored with 2:28 left in overtime to give Germany a 4-3 win over the Americans in the semifinals. Earlier, teenage forward Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal as Canada edged Latvia 4-2 in the other semi.

Germany reached the final for the first time since 1992, when the playoff format was introduced at the world championship.

The Germans pulled goaltender Mathias Niederberger when they were 3-2 down late in the third period and Marcel Noebels euqualized with a backhand shot with 1:23 remaining to force overtime.

Alex Touch and Rocco Grimaldi had given the Americans a 2-0 lead less than four minutes into the semifinal.

The Germans replied with the goals from Frederik Tiffels and Maksymilian Szuber still in the opening period to make it 2-2.

Michael Eyssimont put the U.S. ahead 3-2 on a rebound midway through the second period.

The U.S. outshot the Germans 33-26.

The 18-year-old Fantilli, who is expected to be one of the top picks in the NHL draft, fooled a defenseman before netting his first goal of the tournament with 11:04 to go as Canada took a 3-2 lead.

“I got the pass from (Milan) Lucic. I was in the middle of a one-on-one and tried to make a move and ended up getting a shooting opportunity and it ended up going in,” Fantilli said. “I’m really happy about it.”

Samuel Blais, Jack Quinn and Scott Laughton also scored for Canada, whose goaltender Samuel Montembeault made 20 saves.

Canada had to twice come from a goal down to reach its fourth straight final.

Dans Locmelis scored 8:18 into the game on a rebound to put tournament co-host Latvia 1-0 ahead.

Blais one-timed a shot to the roof of Latvia's goal with 4:28 to go in the middle period for his fourth goal at the tournament to tie the score at 1-1.

Rudolfs Balcers restored the lead for Latvia from the left circle only 1:06 later in the frame.

Quinn leveled 45 seconds into the final period when his shot was deflected into the net from the mask of goaltender Arturs Silovs.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog