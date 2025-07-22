 Japan Today
sports

2 Japanese footballers in Australia accused of A-league match-fixing

MELBOURNE

Two Japanese footballers, including an Australian A-League player, have attended a pretrial procedure at a Melbourne court where they faced accusations of collaborating on betting fraud related to A-league matches, according to court documents.

Riku Danzaki, a 25-year-old midfielder for Melbourne-based A-League club Western United, faces several charges, including allegedly deliberately receiving yellow cards during matches between April and May to manipulate betting outcomes, his charge sheet from the proceedings at the Magistrates Court of Victoria in Melbourne on Monday showed.

Yuta Hirayama, 27, a student who plays for a local soccer team in Victoria and is a friend of Danzaki, was charged with using information about Danzaki's alleged plans to bet on the matches.

The two men, who were accused of together winning at least AU$17,000 ($11,070) through the bets, did not enter formal pleas.

They were arrested on May 30 and later released on bail.

Danzaki joined Western United in Australian football's top division in 2023 after playing for Brisbane Roar in the league. He made his professional debut in 2019 for Consadole Sapporo, playing in the J-League first division, before stints with clubs including J2 outfit JEF United Chiba and Scottish side Motherwell.

Hirayama played last season with the Bayside Argonauts after several years playing for clubs in Queensland, according to the Herald Sun newspaper.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

