Newsletter Signup Register / Login
speedskating

2 more track records set at FISU speedskating championships

0 Comments
LAKE PLACID, New York

Germany's Lea-Sophie Scholz and Japan’s Kota Mitsui set track records in winning 1,500-meter events Thursday at the FISU World University speed skating championship.

Scholz won the women’s race on the 400-meter James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval in 2 minutes, 9.22 seconds. Yuka Takahashi of Japan was second in 2:10.72 and Veronika Antosova of the Czech Republic took the bronze in 2:13.81.

“I’m so happy, I really wanted this track record," Scholz said. “So, now I’m very happy that I have a track record in the 1,500.”

Mitsui finished the men’s race in 1:54.88 with temperatures near 13º Fahrenheit and winds blowing from the west for most of the race.

“I’m very excited about having the track record," Mitsui said. "The ice was very hard and the wind was very strong, so I did struggle a little bit. But I’m still very happy to still come out with the win.”

Germany’s Michael Roth was second in 1:55.66, while Luc Heine of the Netherlands took his second bronze medal in two days, finishing in 1:57.22.

Competition continues Friday with both the men’s and women’s 500-meter races and team pursuits. Nations competing through Saturday include Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, the Netherlands, Norway and the United States.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog