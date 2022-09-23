Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Pan Pacific Open Tennis
Liudmila Samsonova of Russia serves against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during a singles quarterfinal match in the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament at Ariake Colosseum Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
tennis

2 Russians, 2 Chinese reach Pan Pacific Open semifinals

TOKYO

Two players from Russia and two from China advanced to the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open on Friday.

Liudmila Samsonova eliminated 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and will next face Zhang Shuai. Zhang defeated Petra Martic 7-5, 6-2.

Samsonova also beat current Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the first round.

“I’m still working on my technique but most of all my mental game,” Samsonova said. “I think I’ve grown up on that part and my team has been amazing. They’ve really helped me to improve.”

Veronika Kudermetova, the highest seeded player remaining at No. 4, beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8), 6-1 to advance. She will take on 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals.

Zheng defeated American player Claire Liu 6-4, 7-5.

