Tennis player Naomi Osaka, left, sits with rapper YBN Cordae during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Dec 1, in Los Angeles. Photo: AP/ark J Terrill
tennis

Naomi Osaka hires Belgian Wim Fissette as coach

TOKYO

Two-time major champion Naomi Osaka moved on to her fourth coach in less than a year, hiring Wim Fissette, who has worked with several Grand Slam winners in the past.

Osaka's agent confirmed the move Sunday.

The former No. 1 heads into 2020, and a defense of her Australian Open title, with a new voice in Fissette, a past coach of Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber.

Last February, shortly after winning the championship in Melbourne and becoming the first top-ranked tennis player from Japan, Osaka fired coach Sascha Bajin, who also helped her claim the 2018 U.S. Open.

That was followed by a stint with Jermaine Jenkins, who lasted until the 2019 U.S. Open in September.

After that, Osaka was coached by her father, Leonard Francois, and she won her next two tournaments. She finished the year ranked No. 3.

The Australian Open begins Jan 20.

