Vingegaard Concussion
FILE - Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard waits for the start of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
cycling

2-time Tour de France champion Vingegaard says he suffered concussion in crash earlier this month

PARIS

Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard has revealed that he suffered concussion in a crash earlier this month during the Paris-Nice race.

Speaking to Danish media BT, the 28-year-old cyclist from Denmark said he had now resumed training.

“I rode my bike for the first time on Thursday and I’m still taking it very easy,” Vingegaard said.

It was only known that Vingegaard hurt his left hand during the fifth stage of Paris-Nice after hitting the ground in a climb. The Visma-Lease a Bike team leader had not previously spoken publicly about his head trauma.

“After the crash I was dizzy, and after the stage I got very nauseous and was incredibly tired, which continued for the next several days,” he said in comments published Monday.

After his crash, Vingegaard retired from the week-long race. He has since withdrawn from this week's Catalonia Volta.

Vingegaard’s biggest goal this year is to win the Tour de France for the third time. The three-week event takes place from July 5-27.

The next event on Vingegaard’s race program is in June at the Critérium du Dauphiné, a tough race that many Tour de France contenders use to fine tune their preparations for cycling’s blue riband competition.

“Right now we’re taking it day by day and letting the rehabilitation determine whether we need to make further changes or additions to my program,” he said.

Vingegaard was runner-up at the Tour last year, lagging more than six minutes behind Tadej Pogacar. But his preparations for cycling’s biggest race had been seriously hampered by a crash in April 2024, when he sustained a broken collarbone and ribs, and a collapsed lung.

