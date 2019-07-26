2020 Olympic organizers test heat countermeasures in sweltering Tokyo

With temperatures rising to 35 degrees Celsius and humidity of 75% on Thursday, Tokyo 2020 organizers had the perfect weather to try out their heat countermeasures and preparedness for next year's Olympics at the beach volleyball test event.
Although it has been less hot this year, a record heatwave in July, 2018, killed over a dozen people in Tokyo with monthly average temperatures transcending 30 degrees for the first time in 20 years.
Tokyo 2020 organizers will employ wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) measuring devices at all venues as a step in their readiness for high temperatures.
The WBGT device factors in temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation, producing a rating based on the variables and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) advise citizens against exercising when the WBGT rating is over 31.
On Thursday, however, the WBGT rating at the beach volleyball venue in central Tokyo was as high as 31.7 but organizers said it did not mean that an Olympics event would be cancelled should this happen during the Games.
The WBGT reading will be one of many factors to be considered, in consultation with the sport's federation, while judging the safety of an event going ahead, the organizers said.
"It all depends on a situation, but for the spectators, we will prepare cooling facilities and goods for them," said Ken Wakabayashi, an environment official at TMG. "At the same time, we would like to encourage them to get information on heat countermeasure and enjoy the event."
Among other countermeasures tested were water vapor sprays for supporters arriving at the venue, shaded or air-conditioned rest areas within the venue, and the distribution of water and ice packs to athletes and fans.
With two people this week needing medical treatment at the beach volleyball, including a person who suffered a heatstroke, organizers also wanted to test their readiness for people falling ill during the Games.
The TMG said their first aid response worked well.
"As far as our First Aid Station is concerned, I think we managed to make a correct judgment and provide an appropriate treatment," said Tomoko Suemura, who works within TMG's Games preparation department.
"We feel it is necessary to discuss how to deal with various medical cases in coming months."
Chip Star
Keep hydrating and applying that sunscreen. Stay safe.
JJ Jetplane
Everywhere that isn’t air conditioned is considered a hot place.
The only real countermeasures are stay hydrated, stay under air conditioning, and limit your exposure to the heat outside.
dbsaiya
Emergency medical services with the proper language training is going to be paramount. And I certainly hope the government and committee are not relying on the typical Eikaiwa level of experience. Possible life/death situation and proper communication is not like, "Hi, I'm Taro, I riv in Tokyo."
2 Year Old
For the first time in 19 years, most of the trees that line the streets in my area have not been pruned back to match sticks. Usually it is done by mid June.
Walking down the sidewalks, in the shade now is so much cooler. You can certainly feel the difference. The biggest being the lack of radiated heat coming up at you from the pavement.
The place looks a lot better with more greenery too.
Seeing as as so many Olympic venues are new or majorly renovated, I presume there won’t be too many shade trees nearby those structures.
Serrano
I have a feeling the WBGT ratings in late July and early August are going to be a wee bit higher than it was Thursday. Then what? Hope it won't be as hot next year?
Disillusioned
So, what is the point of the WBGT index if they are not going to cancel events in dangerously high level conditions?
Those mist sprinklers in the photo only work if there is a breeze. If the conditions are sultry (like usual August weather) they only serve to increase humidity.
papigiulio
What? Then why have a WBGT rating anyway if you are not gonna use it. Amateur hour.
canigetawhatwhat
I'd love to see these organizers test run a marathon
hooktrunk2
Just for comparison, the olympics in Atlanta were held from July 19 through August 4 and the hottest day of the year is around July 22. Atalanta has similar hot and humid weather, although I think Tokyo might be a bit warmer. Anyway, I am sure the olympic committee looked at similar locations like this. I'm not saying I like it or anything, but of course they aren't going to change the dates.
Tokyo-m
Even worse, they can spread disease. A friend of mine who works in water supply systems once visited me here in the summer and as we passed by a mist system in the street advised against ever going near them.
Derek Grebe
This is going to be a catastrophe.
"We feel it is necessary to discuss how to deal with various medical cases in coming months."
That's the spirit. Clock up those hours sucking your teeth in meetings, agree on an action point of "We intend to make sincere efforts," do bugger all about the manifest problems, then just hope for the best.
Then when people start dying, pretend it was unforeseeable and do a deep bow with teary eyes and it'll blow over.
Anna Thiel
Time to introduce the tenugui to the rest of the world!
Ganbare Japan!
Lets be realistic, its too late to reschedule. TV networks, travel companies, 10 million tourists, and Japanese businesses have already locked in the dates. Keep cool, wear hat, drink lots of cold drinks and carry a parasol. Volunteers can wander the streets of Tokyo spraying cold water over citixens.
Everyone will be fine, bring on 2020 now!!
Shane Sommerville
Be safe everyone, As Ganbare Japan said keep hydrated and bring on Tokyo 2020.
gokai_wo_maneku
@Ganbare Japan! I do agree that on a practical level, a lot of changes will have to be made by a lot of people. However, I think it would be worth it.
Kobe White Bar Owner
August was chosen cos its "holiday season" and Jinc want all the tourist to spend lots of money, nothing more.
Hello Kitty 321
@Kobe White Bar Owner
No, August was chosen because the American networks demanded it.
BeerDeliveryGuy
As other posters have mentioned, the Olympic committee originally proposed the game to be held in October, however US and European TV networks demanded it be held in August so as not to clash with professional sports events.
Scrote
If the organising committee were really concerned about the heat they would have held the games later in the year. But profits come before the well-being of athletes and spectators.
GW
Ha I thought this WBGT thing was an article about LGBT LOL!!
Why on earth introduce a new system last minute for measuring heat humidity etc
Where I am from news always announce the temp & then how it FEELS with humidity, like 28C with humidity feels like 31C so bloody SIMPLE, working like a charm for many decades back home!!
And in winter they add wind chill factor SIMPLE!!
Gaijinjland
Tokyo was the worst possible place to choose to hold the Olympics. Sapporo would have been a better choice. Mild summer climate, a relatively small population and a lot of open spaces. Next year is going to be a mess.
wanderlust
So make sure that you carry at least one change of dry clothing with you, as by the time you you arrive at the office you'll be soaking wet from walking under the sprinklers, unless of course you are one of the lucky few able to work from home.
kurisupisu
There’ll be plenty of bare chested foreigners walking around Tokyo next summer, for sure!
Phil
I hope when tickets are sent out overseas, it will include warnings and information about dealing with the heat and humidity. I remember the first time I came here during the summer, it hit you as soon as you walked off the plane.
If it is hot in September like last year, hope Tokyo2020 will be watching how the Rugby players and spectators are coping in the world cup.