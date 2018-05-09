2020 Olympics could paralyse Tokyo's subway, study warns

Tokyo's subway system is famed for its cleanliness and efficiency but also its carriage-busting crowds, and a crush of visitors for the 2020 Olympics could paralyse it, a new study has warned.
Professor Azuma Taguchi of Tokyo's Chuo University used a mathematical model to predict the flow of passengers on a hypothetical day during the Summer Olympics, when some 1.3 million spectators might join eight million regular commuters in the greater Tokyo area.
"Fatal congestion" could occur in stations nearest to the Games venues while major transfer stations and key lines could be paralysed by overcrowding.
"We will see a 10-20 percent increase in the number of passengers at major transfer stations as spectators join commuters," he told AFP. "Once traffic congestion occurs, that will create long queues that would then halt the whole network."
Taguchi added the most effective solution would be for commuters to stay home during peak Olympic travel hours, with workers taking a day off, working remotely or commuting at different hours.
A similar scheme was encouraged in London during the 2012 Olympics, when many Londoners decided to stay home or alter their travel schedules to avoid crowds.
Tokyo's rush-hour commutes are already infamous for trains crammed full of passengers, with subway staff deployed along platforms in a bid to prevent accidents and stop doors being blocked by desperate commuters.
Taguchi wants to see stations near Olympic venues shut down altogether for events so spectators will walk from nearby stations, or get to events early.
"We need this mentality that waiting and walking are part of the joy of watching the Games," he said.
He cited the example of London's Wimbledon tennis championship, where long but orderly queues have become part of the experience, but acknowledged that conditions in Tokyo might not be as conducive to lengthy walks and wait times.
Getting visitors to "walk for 20 minutes during Tokyo's hot and humid summer would require some creative ideas," he said.
Tokyo 2020 organisers told AFP they have been studying measures to keep transport running smoothly during the Games, but have yet to draw up a final plan.
They are coordinating with Tokyo city and Japanese government officials "to conduct the first-ever large-scale TDM (transport demand management) in Japan," said spokeswoman Kana Enomoto.
"The plan needs cooperation from companies, but that would affect their business activities and sales, meaning it would not be a simple task," she said.
A test run involving commuters travelling to work at later times or not at all could take place as soon as this year, with the country gearing up for a major influx of visitors in 2019 for the Rugby World Cup.© 2018 AFP
6 Comments
Login to comment
MarkX
Great! Two years out and now they report that the transportation system is not going to be able to handle the crush of people. Not like this information is anything new. I think most people were expecting this, but it just goes to show once more how Tokyo getting the Olympics was such a sham. They lied and lied about how everything was going to be so great, cheap and organized.
borscht
On the bright side, maybe fewer people than expected will show up in one of the world’s costliest, non-AirBnB, cities; far below expectations. Also, the subway system can barely hold the people it has currently.
Dango bong
pretty sure this info was not part of the bid package...and the bloated budget. Is all this really worth a meaningless two week even that will be forgotten the day after its done?
Aly Rustom
Agree with all above.
MarkX's comment 100% on the money. Tokyo getting the Olympics WAS a sham.
gogogo
This isn't a could it is a will, nothing will be done because it would cost too much for something to be done. Everyone will complain and the government will be "we didn't think this would happen"
clamenza
Another "study" done that warns of a crisis that "could" happen in Tokyo.
That must be study #89 so far this year. Why even get out of bed these days?
Seriously, does anyone actually expect so many tourists to come to one of the most inaccessible and expensive countries in the world in such numbers that they'll sink it?