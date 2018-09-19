Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

2020 Olympic volunteers to get ¥1,000 a day for transport expenses

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has decided to pay volunteers 1,000 yen a day to cover their transport expenses regardless of the venue they are sent to.

The committee will start accepting applications on Sept 26 for 80,000 volunteers who will assist in the management of the Games and 30,000 volunteers who will guide visitors to and around the event venues.

Atsushi Seike, chairman of the volunteer review panel for the organizing committee, said the committee did their best to allocate an adequate amount from their budget.

Volunteers will receive uniforms, meals and insurance but will have to pay for their own accommodation if they do not live in Tokyo.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining