2020 Olympic volunteers to get ¥1,000 a day for transport expenses

The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has decided to pay volunteers 1,000 yen a day to cover their transport expenses regardless of the venue they are sent to.

The committee will start accepting applications on Sept 26 for 80,000 volunteers who will assist in the management of the Games and 30,000 volunteers who will guide visitors to and around the event venues.

Atsushi Seike, chairman of the volunteer review panel for the organizing committee, said the committee did their best to allocate an adequate amount from their budget.

Volunteers will receive uniforms, meals and insurance but will have to pay for their own accommodation if they do not live in Tokyo.

