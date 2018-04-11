2020 Olympic torch relay to highlight Japan's recovery from disaster

The torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will showcase Japan's recovery from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, local organizers said Tuesday.
Upon its arrival in Japan, the Olympic flame will be put on display at various locations in the Tohoku region to help underscore Japan's recovery from the disaster that took more than 18,000 lives and triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
The torch relay will spend three days in Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi, the three prefectures hit hardest by the disaster.
While reconstruction from the disaster is making steady progress, more than 70,000 people are still displaced from their communities.
The relay will also spend three days in each of the four prefectures hosting multiple competitions during the Olympics and 15 days in the Tokyo Metropolitan area.
While the precise starting point and route has yet to be announced, the torch relay will cover all 47 prefectures in Japan.
Organizers said the route will include numerous regional and national landmarks before reaching Tokyo.
This is very misleading, and sadly the press will not look into details. 4 years after the disaster, over 250,000 people were still displaced and living outside their communities.
3 years later that number is now down to around 70,000? Meaning that over 180,000 people moved back into their previous communities?
Not even close, the government opened up new areas, took people off the rolls of government subsidies, etc etc, to create the image that things are moving along!
Construction may be making steady progress, but that has NOTHING to do with the progress in getting people to make steady progress in getting their lives back...they arent!
That should be interesting... will they also cover all of those affected that feel the Govt. has done too little? Which probably is much higher than those that are satisfied. Here we go again.... poor resilient Japan... we take a licking but keep on ticking.