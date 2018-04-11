Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori, left, talks with Shunichi Suzuki, minister of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, during an executive board meeting in Tokyo, Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi
olympics

2020 Olympic torch relay to highlight Japan's recovery from disaster

2 Comments
TOKYO

The torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will showcase Japan's recovery from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, local organizers said Tuesday.

Upon its arrival in Japan, the Olympic flame will be put on display at various locations in the Tohoku region to help underscore Japan's recovery from the disaster that took more than 18,000 lives and triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The torch relay will spend three days in Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi, the three prefectures hit hardest by the disaster.

While reconstruction from the disaster is making steady progress, more than 70,000 people are still displaced from their communities.

The relay will also spend three days in each of the four prefectures hosting multiple competitions during the Olympics and 15 days in the Tokyo Metropolitan area.

While the precise starting point and route has yet to be announced, the torch relay will cover all 47 prefectures in Japan.

Organizers said the route will include numerous regional and national landmarks before reaching Tokyo.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

While reconstruction from the disaster is making steady progress, more than 70,000 people are still displaced from their communities.

This is very misleading, and sadly the press will not look into details. 4 years after the disaster, over 250,000 people were still displaced and living outside their communities.

3 years later that number is now down to around 70,000? Meaning that over 180,000 people moved back into their previous communities?

Not even close, the government opened up new areas, took people off the rolls of government subsidies, etc etc, to create the image that things are moving along!

Construction may be making steady progress, but that has NOTHING to do with the progress in getting people to make steady progress in getting their lives back...they arent!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That should be interesting... will they also cover all of those affected that feel the Govt. has done too little? Which probably is much higher than those that are satisfied. Here we go again.... poor resilient Japan... we take a licking but keep on ticking.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Win ¥1,000,000 to Help Grow Your Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Lifestyle

The Importance Of Being Frugal And How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Organic Lifestyle

SHELLISTA – From the Sea to Your Home

Insight Japan Today

Temples

Myoryu-ji Temple (Ninjadera)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining