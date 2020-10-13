26 Nihon University volleyball team members infected with coronavirus

A total of 26 players of the men's volleyball team at Nihon University have contracted the novel coronavirus but none are showing serious symptoms, sources close to the matter said.

Two members were confirmed as infected Thursday after they developed a fever. Another 24 among 56 members had tested positive by Sunday and the club's activities were suspended, the sources said Monday.

The club played a game in a league that started Oct 3 and all fixtures after Sunday had been canceled. One of the two players who were first found to be infected played in that game, but the local health authorities said no player from the opposing team had come into close contact.

The majority of those who tested positive lived in the same boarding house with members of other sports clubs, but the sources said the outbreak had not spread. A male swimmer and others tested positive in August at the university.

