2nd lottery for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games tickets to commence Nov 13

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) on Friday announced that applications for participation in the second lottery for Tokyo 2020 Olympic ticket sales will be accepted from Nov 13 to Nov 26.

This is the last ticketing phase exclusively reserved for residents of Japan. Considering the unprecedented demand, this is the best chance for them to get Tokyo 2020 tickets, organisers said.

Tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Boxing events will be available for the first time. Due to a venue change, tickets for the marathon will not be on sale; as well as tickets for the triathlon, marathon swimming and equestrian eventing cross-country events as the competition schedule is still under consideration.

Tickets are still available for every other Olympic event as well as the opening and closing ceremonies – although availability varies.

Ticket prices have been set to suit a wide range of budgets, allowing as many people as possible to attend events. Millions of tickets are available at affordable prices, starting with general tickets priced at 2,500 yen and half of overall tickets priced at 8,000 yen or less. A symbolic ticket price of 2,020 yen is offered to families and groups resident in Japan whose members include children, senior citizens or individuals with impairments; this price will also be available in conjunction with a school program targeting over one million students across Japan.

In this second lottery, applicants can select up to 18 tickets in total as their first choice and up to 18 other tickets as their second choice.

Whether fans have applied or not in the previous lottery will have no impact on their chances of obtaining tickets this time. However, adding together the results of both lotteries, no individual will be able to purchase more than two tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies, four tickets for sessions which include medal events and six tickets for all other sessions.

The Tokyo 2020 Official Ticket Website also contains the latest information on the event line-up for each session of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, details of the different categories of tickets, prices and seat maps, as well as ticket sales guidelines.

The lottery results will be announced on Dec 18. Should they not be successful in this second lottery, residents of Japan will still be able to purchase tickets during the last phase of ticket sales, which will start in the spring of 2020. This last phase will offer first-come, first-served sales on a global basis for a limited number of tickets for events that still have availability. Details will be announced at a later date.

Applications from residents of Japan can only be made on the Tokyo 2020 Official Ticket Website. Pre- registration via the TOKYO 2020 ID portal is necessary to enter the lottery; this can be done at https://id.tokyo2020.org/. Tickets may only be purchased via authorized channels, and Tokyo 2020 urges all prospective ticket purchasers to be aware of unauthorized or potentially fraudulent ticket offerings.

Overseas Residents

People living outside of Japan are able to purchase tickets through Authorized Ticket Resellers (ATRs). ATRs are official sales channels outside of Japan appointed by the National Olympic Committees and approved by Tokyo 2020, and have the exclusive right to sell Games tickets in agreed countries and regions.

To learn more about the ticket sales schedule in each country, visit https://ticket.tokyo2020.org/Home/ATRList/?culture=en-us

Overseas residents will be able to purchase tickets via the Tokyo 2020 Official Ticket Website from the spring of 2020.

