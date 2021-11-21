Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

3 in a row: Erin Jackson wins another speedskating gold

0 Comments
STAVANGER, Norway

Erin Jackson won her third World Cup speedskating gold of the season Saturday, taking the 500 meters in Norway.

The American won in 37.602 seconds, defeating defending Olympic champion Nao Kodaira of Japan, who took second in 37.708.

Jackson earned her third victory of the season over Kodaira, having beaten her twice at the season-opening meet in Poland a week ago when the 29-year-old from Ocala, Florida, became the first Black woman to win a World Cup speedskating race.

Two-time Olympian Brittany Bowe of the U.S. finished eighth.

Jackson switched to the ice from inline skating and roller derby. She became the first Black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic long-track speedskating team in 2018, just four months after taking up the sport.

In the men's 500, Laurent Dubreuil of Canada won in 34.573 over Russia's Artem Arefyev.

Nils van der Poel of Sweden won the men's 10,000 in 12 minutes, 38.928 seconds.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel