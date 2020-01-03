Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

3 soccer fans arrested for racist, homophobic abuse

0 Comments
LONDON

A Brighton fan was arrested for racially abusing Chelsea players during a Premier League match, and two other soccer fans were arrested in separate incidents during the same game for hurling homophobic abuse at rival supporters.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber called the abuse “disgusting" and urged supporters to report wrongdoing at the stadium.

“If the prospect of a life ban from watching their clubs play football isn’t a strong enough deterrent, we have to ask the question as to whether the courts should be given the power to hand out more severe punishments?" Barber said in a statement on Thursday. "Football can only do so much, and we are sick and tired of the game’s reputation being tarnished by these people.

“I find it impossible to comprehend how and why some individuals think it's acceptable to behave in this way.”

Brighton held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

During a second division game on New Year's Day, an announcement was made in Huddersfield warning fans to stop offensive behavior after sectarian abuse was allegedly aimed at Stoke player James McClean.

McClean, an Ireland international, applauded when the announcement was made.

“People have to be held accountable for their behavior when they come to a stadium,” said Stoke manager Michael O'Neill, who previously coached Northern Ireland. “It's not something we want to be consistently talking about — sectarianism or racism or whatever.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining