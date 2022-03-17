3 Super Rugby matches in NZ postponed over COVID-19 cases

rugby union

Only one Super Rugby Pacific match will be played in New Zealand this weekend because of COVID-19 outbreaks within teams.

Matches involving the Christchurch-based Crusaders, Auckland-based Blues and Wellington-based Hurricanes all have been postponed.

A previously-postponed match between Moana Pasifika and the Hamilton-based Chiefs will go ahead on Saturday.

Five matches in New Zealand this season so far have been delayed because of COVID-19 outbreaks, including three involving Moana Pasifika. New Zealand Rugby says it is confident those matches eventually will be played to ensure the full competition schedule is completed.

“Like many businesses around New Zealand we continue to deal with the disruptions of COVID on our people,” New Zealand Rugby spokesman Cameron Good said Wednesday. “The health of the Blues, Highlanders and Crusaders players and staff was the key consideration in withdrawing those teams from this weekend’s matches.

“With three teams remaining we had to look at what was the best outcome for the competition and a key consideration was to ensure Moana Pasifika got back on the field again after having three matches postponed through the opening month of the season."

Good said the change allows Moana Pasifika to catch up on a previously postponed round-two match against the Chiefs.

The Dunedin-based Highlanders had been scheduled to play Moana Pasifika on Friday but that match now will be played at a later date.

The Chiefs also have players unavailable because of the coronavirus but are confident of putting a competitive team on the field.

“We’ve been like everyone else, we’ve been affected by some COVID cases but we’re confident we can put out a really strong and competitive team this weekend to play and we’re looking forward to that,” Chiefs rugby director Warren Gatland said.

The New Zealand government’s decision to allow travel between New Zealand and Australia from next month means matches between clubs from Australia and New Zealand likely will able to take place as scheduled later in the season.

“We are looking forward to our Super Rugby Pacific teams heading across the Tasman in April to play the Australian teams, notably for the Super Round in Melbourne over Anzac weekend (April 22-25), and also welcoming the Australian teams to New Zealand in May,” Good said.

