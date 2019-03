Runners take off at the start of the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday.

About 38,000 people took part in the annual Tokyo Marathon on Sunday despite rainy conditions.

Ethiopia's Birhanu Legese won the men's race, finishing in two hours, four minutes and 48 seconds.

Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS

Kensuke Horio clocked the fastest time among Japanese runners, crossing the finish line in a preliminary time of 2 hours, 10 minutes, 21 seconds and claiming a berth for September's Marathon Grand Championship, a qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kyodo reported.

Ethiopia's Ruti Aga won the women's title, finishing in 2:20:40, with Mao Ichiyama, who was competing in her first marathon, clocking the fastest time for Japan at 2:24:33 in seventh place.

The race started in front of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Shinjuku at 9 a.m. The course took runners through Asakusa and Ginza before finishing at Tokyo Station.

As they do each year, many participants ran in costumes.

