Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon, left, celebrates with Morgan Ferrier after his side earn a replay with a draw following the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Watford and Tranmere Rovers at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (John Walton/PA via AP)
soccer

3rd-tier Tranmere beats Watford; to play Man Utd in FA Cup

LIVERPOOL, England

Third-tier club Tranmere set up a fourth-round match with Manchester United in the FA Cup after beating Premier League team Watford 2-1 after extra time on Thursday.

Watford paid the price for fielding a severely understrength lineup for the replay at Prenton Park, which came just two days after Nigel Pearson's relegation-threatened team played a game in the league.

Substitute Paul Mullin, who scored the equalizer in the first game that saw Tranmere rally from three goals down to draw 3-3, grabbed the winner in the replay in the 104th minute.

Man United also needed a replay to advance and will head to Tranmere on Sunday on the back of two straight losses in the Premier League, the most recent being 2-0 at home to Burnley on Wednesday that saw fans remonstrate against the club's American ownership.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

