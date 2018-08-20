4 Japanese basketball players sent home from Asian Games after spending night with prostitutes in hotel

Japan has sent home four players from their Asian Games basketball team for spending the night with women in a Jakarta hotel, the head of the delegation Yasuhiro Yamashita said on Monday.
The players left the athletes' village following their game against Qatar on Thursday to eat at a restaurant where they met a Japanese-speaking local, who told them about a bar where they could meet women, Yamashita told a news conference.
The quartet, who were wearing their team uniforms, spent a couple of hours at the bar before checking into a hotel with four women, staying there until Friday morning, he said, adding they paid for the services of prostitutes.
Officials named the players as Yuya Nagayoshi, 27, Takuya Hashimoto, 23, Takuma Sato, 23, and Keita Imamura, 22. A newspaper published photographs of the players out on the town.
"The Japan National Olympic Committee decided to withdraw their accreditation and send them back to Japan early this morning," Yamashita said.
"We have a specific disciplinary code, it's a clear breach of the code of conduct for the Japanese delegation. The athletes should be role models of society, not only in the sporting venues but also on other occasions."
Yamashita said the Japanese Olympic Committee took the issue of discipline in their team very seriously.
"A day after our arrival here the Chef de Mission and other top officials told the athletes that they had to be role models in Jakarta," he said. "It's disappointing that after that instruction and encouragement, this kind of issue happened, I deeply apologise to the Japanese people as the head of the delegation."
Japan, who won basketball bronze at the last Asian Games four years ago, beat Qatar 82-71 in their second game in Jakarta and top qualifying Group C. Their next match is against Hong Kong on Wednesday.
"The players flew back home at their own expense," Yamashita added. "The remaining eight players, officials and coaches will stay here to continue to play for the rest of the competition."
The next Olympics will be hosted by Japan in Tokyo in 2020.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
maybeperhapsyes
I know this is Japan boys and masks are the norm...
but we know why you are wearing them.
Take them off and man up to getting caught doing something on everyone’s bucket list.
Andrew Crisp
Why is this the surprising with the amount of prostitution that goes on in Japan.
Harry_Gatto
A one-way ticket Jakarta - Tokyo will have cost them much more than their night's entertainment.
Harry_Gatto
A night with an Indonesian prostitute is not on my bucket list.
Reckless
Who is the rat?
Cricky
@econstats it's their job, sorry to burst your bubble but throwing themselves at 5 to 10 men/ boys a night, you might just have been in their hunting ground. It really is a streach to say they target Japanese. But if you feel they target Japanese makes you feel goooood. Good for you.
macv
must be fake news the honorable gentleman of Japan have never engaged in debauchery
smithinjapan
ecostats: "So much for the myth of the sexless Japanese."
The "myth" relates to marriages and long-term relationships, not paying for sex, which is alive and well here in case you've never opened your eyes while here. You probably haven't.
"The women of Asia, particularly Korean and Chinese women often throw themselves at Japanese."
Complete and utter hogwash. Japanese SEEK out this kind of thing, which is why there is an entire street in Thailand for "Japanese only", called "Thaniya", where Japanese business men throng to, so much so that they actually recruit (just like the old days!) women from poor areas after promising them a lot of money.
"When I was in Seoul, I was hit on by many Korean women."
That's what happens when you visit bars with prostitutions or the sex district, friend. They "hit on" everyone there, Japanese or otherwise. In any case, you seem to act like this is somehow the fault of other Asian nations, and not the young men who went to prostitutes of their own volition, and violated their rules. Not only should they have been sent home, but since prostitution is illegal in Japan they should also be charged after being permanently banned from the team. And none of the "not their fault" nonsense; if you suggest it was not their fault, then you are saying Japanese people are simply too stupid to know what they are doing, and that is not true.
econstats
"must be fake news "
Just like the myth of sexless Japanese. Japanese guys are the mack daddies of Asia.
Disillusioned
Bawahahahaha! Keep it you your pants boys! You're lucky you didn't end up with a shemale.
econstats
"That's what happens when you visit bars with prostitutions or the sex district, friend"
I wasn't in the sex district or bars with hookers. I was in cafes and in kyobo book store and the Korean girls would always hit on me, when they found out I was Japanese, they would always give me their number. In fact, the same thing happen to me in Shanghai and Taipei.
Laguna
Hope they enjoyed their slam dunk.
papigiulio
What they do in their free time is their own private business unless they used money from the organization to pay for the services I don't see why they deserved to be publicly shamed for something that is extremely common in Japan.
Strangerland
I'm working with a South Korean woman right now who has been going on and on about how she loves Japanese men. So while not being Japanese, I have no idea if what you say is accurate, it definitely sounds plausible to me.
Cricky
Ha! we Japanese men are so attractive sex workers seek us out! If that gives you "comfort", so be it.
Strangerland
I understand why they sent these guys home - it was one of the rules they were under.
But it's a pretty ridiculous rule. Assuming they were in a place in which the women were there voluntarily, it's a ridiculous rule - there's no victim here, and for that matter I believe it's been shown that athletes perform better if they have sex before playing.
Jimizo
Of course they did, tiger.
What did you do then? Gave them your business card and went back to Miku Hatsune?
Serrano
Is there any indication they raped, hurt or otherwise abused these women?
"they paid for the services of prostitutes."
Oh my! Can't have that!
M3M3M3
The core problem here is more likely to be the fact that hiring a prostitute is not exactly legal in Indonesia. Morality doesn't really play into the decision when you look at it that way.
TigersTokyoDome
There are far worse things in the news today. These boys will be punished more than enough. Thrown off the team, not getting pro contracts anywhere, and now all over Japan tv for the next week or two.
Seeing as this took place in Indonesia you cannot lawfully charge them under Japanese law.
Work it out smith. Asian Games providing scores of fit young athletes into Jakarta, with the biggest economy for women from poor families being the sex industry. I'd be shocked if young Japanese basketball players didn't get laid in Jakarta...
wanderlust
SOP for many Japanese businessmen in a lot of the Asian cities, when they have finished work and go out for a drink with their collegues.
TigersTokyoDome
The most sensible post on here.
M3M3M3
True. Unless the women were underage (which apparently many Indonesian prostitutes are). Japan now claims universal jurisdiction over its citizens for child sex tourism regardless of where in the world the crime takes place.