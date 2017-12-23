Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, right, celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates stadium London, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. (John Walton/PA via AP)
soccer

4 goals in 6 minutes as Arsenal, Liverpool draw 3-3 in EPL

4 Comments
By ROB HARRIS
LONDON

Arsenal scored three times in five minutes to wipe out Liverpool's two-goal lead before capitulating again to draw a wild English Premier League encounter 3-3 on Friday.

Such were the depths of Arsenal's defensive ineptitude that the players were booed off at halftime at Emirates Stadium. And that was only when Arsene Wenger's side was trailing 1-0 following Philippe Coutinho's header.

Arsenal's troubles deepened seven minutes into the second half when Mohamed Salah was gifted even more space to double Liverpool's lead.

But inside 388 seconds, Arsenal was a force transformed. Liverpool paid the price.

Showing the desire and assertiveness completely missing in the first half, Arsenal pulled level through Alexis Sanchez and Granit Xhaka by the 56th minute.

Much to the fury of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, Mesut Ozil was able to dink the ball over goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to send Arsenal into a 58th-minute lead that seemed improbable minutes earlier.

But on a night when defensive and goalkeeping calamities showed why Arsenal and Liverpool are already out of the title race at the midway point, the hosts could not hold on to the lead. Roberto Firmino had the last say, putting the ball under Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech in the 71st.

The draw kept Liverpool in the fourth and final Champions League qualification place, 17 points behind City.

Arsenal is a further point behind Liverpool in fifth.

AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Find out more!

Taxes suddenly got interesting with the Furusato Nozei incentive scheme

en.furumaru.jp

View More

4 Comments
Login to comment

staged

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

staged

Staged? You obviously don't follow the premier league my friend. A great game with two attacking sides who don't seem to want to invest in the defensive art of the game (and the game is better for it). Liverpool can cut you apart. Ozil's goal could be goal of the season.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

staged

No. A brilliant game of football between two sides who are capable of playing brilliant football.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is why the premier league is the most watched & most popular league in the world. You'd never get such entertaining games in Spain, Italy, France or Germany

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Careers

Savvy’s Women Of The Year: 11 Inspiring Leaders We Met In 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Present Tense: Grammatically Correct Japanese Gift Giving

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

What's Happening

The Last Weekends: Savvy’s Guide To A Perfect End Of 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Akasakayama Park

GaijinPot Travel

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Paint it Black

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tofuya Ukai: A Dining Oasis Underneath Tokyo Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Culture

A Foreigner’s Guide to Marriage in Japan

GaijinPot Blog