Uruguay WCup Soccer
President of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Dominguez, left, speaks next Ignacio Alonso, President of the Uruguayan Football Association, during a press conference for a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with the hope of bringing the global showpiece back to its first home, at Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
soccer

4 South American nations launch joint bid for 2030 World Cup

0 Comments
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay

Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay soccer executives and political leaders on Tuesday launched their joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou hosted the leaders seeking to bring another World Cup final to the same Centenário Stadium in Montevideo where it was played in the first edition of the tournament in 1930. Then, Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2.

Alejandro Domínguez, the president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, said in a press conference that the candidacy “is the dream of the continent.”

“One hundred years (since the first World Cup) will be achieved only once. And it has to come back home,” Domínguez said. “We believe that is more than enough of a reason for FIFA to accept that this becomes the only bid.”

Spain and Portugal also have a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup.

The four South American nations started considering their candidacy in 2017. Brazil hosted the World Cup in 2014.

FIFA executives expect the 2030 pick will be made within two years. Qatar will host this year's tournament, and the 2026 edition will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

