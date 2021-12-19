Newsletter Signup Register / Login
4-time Olympic wrestling champ Icho to coach with national team

TOKYO

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Kaori Icho was named a Japan national wrestling team "entourage coach" on Sunday to assist athletes as part of the setup for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The new role will see the 37-year-old Icho, who failed to qualify for this year's Olympics having topped the podium since the 2004 Athens Games, approach athlete support from both the technical and mental sides

Icho currently trains women wrestlers at Nippon Sport Science University. It appears likely that she will participate in national team training camps in her new capacity.

Japan won five gold medals during the Tokyo Games, tying its record haul from 1964 when the competition was limited to men.

