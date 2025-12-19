49ers look to lock up playoff spot as Rivers tries to keep the Colts in the playoff discussion

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

nfl

By MICHAEL MAROT

The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers understand the stakes on Monday night.

Both find themselves in the throes of tense, tight division races where one more loss could eliminate them. Both are also trying to lock up playoff spots. And both face a daunting final three games against three potential playoff teams.

But these teams are hardly mirror images. While the 49ers may be playing their best ball of the season, the sliding Colts have fallen out of the AFC South lead and out of the playoff mix as they ask 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers to steady the ship. Rivers took his first snaps in five years last weekend and looked solid, though he expects to be better this week.

“I do think it's going to continue to improve, but the key is going to be winning along the way,” Rivers said Thursday, referring to his play. “As we know, there's not much use of getting better if we're not winning because it'll all be over Jan. 4 if we don't take care of business here.”

The sudden slide has left Indy (8-6) no margin for error.

Since starting 7-1, they've lost four straight and five of six, and starting quarterback Daniel Jones and right tackle Braden Smith to injuries. The backup quarterback, rookie Riley Leonard, was injured in relief of Jones in a Week 14 loss at Jacksonville and now the Colts could also be without left tackle Bernhard Raimann because of an elbow injury.

That's hardly the ideal way to enter such a crucial game — against the surging 49ers (10-4) who have won four straight and five of six to climb back into the playoff mix.

San Francisco can clinch its fifth playoff berth in seven years with a win Monday or a Detroit loss Sunday. San Francisco could also still be the NFC's top seed — if it leapfrogs two West Division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams (11-3) and Seattle Seahawks (11-3).

Quarterback Brock Purdy also appears to be rounding into form after returning from a toe injury. Over the last four games, he's thrown eight TD passes, run for one score and completed at least 70% of his throws three times while throwing three interceptions, all in the same game.

“Same old Brock. He’s being himself,” receiver Jauan Jennings said after last weekend's victory. "Brock (is) carrying the team each and every week. We love having Brock out there as QB1. We're going to lay it on the line for him.”

The question is can Purdy be as productive Monday night — or will Rivers salvage the Colts' season with a win they desperately need to stay relevant in the postseason discussion?

“I respect him as much as any quarterback I’ve ever studied," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, talking about Rivers. “What I admire the most is someone at that age to be able to come in there and want to play the right way, which is hanging in that pocket and taking some of those hits. That is something that gets very old fast to a lot of people. That’s why he made the decision and that’s why I think he’s giving them a good chance to win.”

These teams don't square off often, but there have been some unusual twists when they do play.

The last time they met, in 2021, the Colts won 30-18 at San Francisco in a driving rainstorm. The last time they met in Indianapolis, in 2017, then-vice president Mike Pence left after about a dozen 49ers players took a knee during the national anthem. And the last time the 49ers beat Indy, in 2001, then-Colts coach Jim Mora went on his infamous “playoffs” rant.

The 49ers have struggled against the run recently, in large part because of injuries to their front seven. San Francisco has given up more than 135 yards rushing in each of the past two games and has allowed teams to average 5.4 yards per carry over the last three.

Now they're facing the NFL’s leading rusher in Jonathan Taylor, who averages 103.1 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

The Colts will have a new look when they don their “Indiana Nights” uniforms Monday.

They will wear black helmets with a blue horseshoe logo instead of the traditional white helmets The uniforms feature black trim around the numbers, sleeves and body with the franchise's alternate “C” logo that includes an outline of Indiana and two horizontal stripes across the shoulders. Team officials say the designs were inspired by the blue and black night skies seen across Indiana.

Purdy has shown off his legs recently, adding another element to the 49ers offense.

Purdy ran for four first downs last week and has nine first downs runs in the last three games. His 26-yard scramble last week was the team's longest run all season and the longest by a 49ers quarterback in nine years.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow in Santa Clara, California, contributed to this report.

