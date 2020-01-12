Newsletter Signup Register / Login
52-year-old striker Miura extends contract for 35th season

TOKYO

One of the longest careers in soccer has been extended after 52-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura signed a contract with J.League club Yokohama FC on Saturday.

Miura, who will turn 53 on Feb. 26, will enter his 35th season this year.

Miura played in just three matches last year and did not score any goals but extended his record as the oldest player in the J.League.

Miura joined Yokohama FC in 2005 and in March of 2017 became the oldest player to appear in a professional match at the age of 50 years and seven days, catching global media attention by surpassing England legend Stanley Matthews' longevity record.

Nicknamed "King Kazu," Miura played for Brazilian club Santos and in Italy with Genoa earlier in his career, and represented Japan's national team 89 times, scoring 55 goals.

Yokohama FC open the season on Feb 23 against Vissel Kobe.

Yokohama FC should spend their money on young talents not on a 52 year old who played just 3 games all season probably as a substitute and no goal. Miura is only interested in setting a record as the oldest player in a professional league not how much he can contribute to the team's success.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

