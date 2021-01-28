60% of Japanese firms support Olympics this summer, poll shows

About 60% of Japanese companies say the Tokyo Olympics should be held this summer, a poll of 100 firms showed on Thursday, in contrast to surveys showing strong opposition to the Games among the general public due to worries about COVID-19.
The poll, by public broadcaster NHK, showed that 48 companies say the Games should be held on a reduced scale, while 13 want them to go ahead close to original plans.
Companies said holding the Olympics would help the economy recover, and would be good for the athletes' careers even if there were no in-person spectators, NHK reported.
Just three companies said the Games should be scrapped, and 36 did not give an answer, citing reasons such as that the COVID-19 situation should be carefully monitored.
Recent public opinion polls have shown about 80% of people in Japan want the Games to be cancelled or delayed again over fears the influx of athletes will worsen the pandemic.
Although much of Japan is under a state of emergency because of a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, organizers and the government have vowed to forge ahead with preparations for the Games, which are to run from July 23 to Aug 8.
NHK did not say whether any of the companies surveyed were Olympic sponsors.
Tokyo 2020 organizers last month said all 68 domestic sponsors had agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the Games, which had been scheduled for 2020 but were postponed by a year because of the pandemic.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
rainyday
So we've got about 60 companies surveyed saying go ahead with the games, and:
68 companies who have invested in the games and will be forced to completely write that off if the games are cancelled.
It would be cool if NHK could indicate how much overlap there are between these two groups. I doubt that the 100 companies they surveyed were chosen completely at random.
fatboysosa
Great article in the Guardian today. The handball world championships are currently ongoing with 32 teams from all over the world in a bubble of 3,000 people in Egypt. The same will happen with Euro2020 (European professional football leagues and ECL are already operating in bubbles)
The Olympics will have 11,000 athletes, so just a little scale-up needed. The only question is how many (if any) fans will be allowed to attend. TV money is what makes the event tick, spectators are just a bonus for the host city's local economy.
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/jan/27/olympic-games-and-euro-2020-chiefs-confident-events-will-go-ahead-this-year
Comment, he wrote
Of course they do. ¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥
marcelito
Oh..the companies care about the athletes careers...how nice of them. And here we naively thought it was all about ¥¥ for them.