golf

67-foot putt helps Ewen Ferguson move into share of 3rd-round lead with Jordan Smith at French Open

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France

Helped by a remarkable birdie putt from 67 feet, Scottish golfer Ewen Ferguson shot 4-under 67 on Saturday to finish the third round of the French Open tied for the lead with Jordan Smith.

The undoubted highlight of Ferguson's round came at the par-4 13th and it drew him level with Smith on 13 under.

Smith, the overnight leader, immediately regained the lead with a birdie at No. 14 but three-putted for bogey at the last to shoot 70 and drop back to 13-under 200 alongside Ferguson.

They are one shot ahead of Kazuki Higa of Japan (65) and two clear of Yannik Paul of Germany (67).

Smith and Ferguson are bidding for their third victories on the European tour. Both of Ferguson's came last year while Smith's were in 2017 and 2022.

