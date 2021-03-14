England edge France, Wales trounce Italy in Six Nations rugby

England's Maro Itoje, center, scores a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

England redeemed a woeful Six Nations title defense by beating trophy favorite France 23-20 thanks to a late Maro Itoje try in an empty Twickenham on Saturday.

England was heading to a third defeat in four matches until the 76th minute. Replacement prop Will Stuart broke to the line and lock Itoje dived over from the ruck. Referee Andrew Brace decided no try, believing Itoje was held up by flanker Cameron Woki. But Brace asked Television Match Official Joy Neville to review.

Neville said Itoje brushed the grass with the ball and it was a try.

Itoje smiled among his congratulating teammates, a hero again after coming into the game heavily criticized for being the poster boy of the indiscipline that has undone England’s campaign.

France's Grand Slam bid was over, but it was still in title contention with home matches remaining against title rivals Wales, which is unbeaten, and Scotland, which has one loss. But Wales can win the championship next weekend in Paris with a draw.

Doubts about France’s form after a month out of action were dispelled within 80 seconds by a try to star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, one of 12 players infected in a coronavirus outbreak that caused their game scheduled against Scotland two weeks ago to be postponed.

But England’s response was to finally come out of its shell with its best performance since the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinal win over New Zealand. It attacked, played at pace, and kept its composure to not concede a penalty until the 24th minute.

Winger Anthony Watson marked his 50th cap with his 22nd test try and England led 13-7 after a couple of Owen Farrell penalties.

But France retook the lead with a brilliant first-phase try to wing Damian Penaud to finish a luminous first half 17-13 ahead.

The second half slowed down as France started to look like it hadn’t played in four weeks and the stubborn English conceded little. An exchange of penalties to the 54th minute maintained the tension as France looked set to win at Twickenham for the first time since 2005.

But England, again, had the last say with shades of the Autumn Nations Cup final about the finish.

In December, a third-string France side led until the last minute when England drew and forced sudden death extra time, where it prevailed. France brought its very best this time, and was expected to win against an England side misfiring in attack and self-control.

France enjoyed a sensational start counterattacking after kicking off. A Teddy Thomas chip was collected by the supporting Dupont for a try after 80 seconds.

The surprises continued as England coolly strung 18 phases together until flanker Mark Wilson was held up between the posts by center Gael Fickou. Another nine phases later, center Henry Slade sliced up the middle and George Ford’s vision gave Watson his try.

A second Farrell penalty had England leading 13-7 and back threatening the French tryline. But Dupont forced a knock-on by opposite Ben Youngs to relieve.

Then it became the Mathieu Jalibert show. Picked ahead of the fit-again Romain Ntamack, the flyhalf missed a try when he couldn’t control a chip in goal by Dupont, but slotted a penalty as compensation.

Then he featured in the brilliant second try that regained France the lead. Fickou grabbed a long lineout throw on the England 22, Jalibert looped around, drew the defense and lobbed to Penaud to score untouched. Jalibert’s second conversion from the sideline made it 17-13 and they weren’t done yet.

Just before the end of a superb half, Jalibert, Thomas and Dupont starred in a counterattack from deep that ended in front of the England tryline where Tom Curry forced a relieving penalty.

The second half didn’t live up to the first as errors crept in, but England ground out a comeback win. It finishes in Ireland next weekend.

Wales 48, Italy 7

Wales trounced Italy 48-7 to put it within 80 minutes of a second Grand Slam in three championships.

Wales secured the fourth bonus-point try within half an hour and led by a game-over 27-0. Wales finished with seven tries and had two more disallowed.

Next weekend, Wales will face France in Paris. A draw is enough for Wales to take the championship. A win gives Wales a record-tying 13th Grand Slam. It is an extraordinary transformation from last year, when Wales finished fifth and endured its worst Six Nations since 2007.

“To get that bonus point by halftime and have the luxury of pulling a few of the guys off that would normally go 80 minutes was a benefit for us,” Wales coach Wayne Pivac said.

“Going to Paris will be a different challenge for us. No fans neutralizes it a bit. We’ve been to Paris in the autumn so that’s a good thing.”

Italy suffered a record-extending 31st consecutive defeat — a 20th straight at home since 2013 — and had two players sent to the sin-bin for the second successive match. While they had the man advantage, the Welsh scored 26 points.

Pivac warned there would be no razzle-dazzle until they got on top of Italy, but the home side made it easy for them in an empty Stadio Olimpico.

Italy normally starts well — it scored the opening points against England and Ireland — but made a dreadful start in sunny conditions.

Paolo Garbisi's kickoff went dead, captain Luca Bigi was yellow-carded after seven minutes for a professional foul, and a lukewarm Italy didn't look like it had warmed up.

Wales pounced. First, from an attacking scrum, flyhalf Dan Biggar threw a flat, miss-out pass for left wing Josh Adams to catch and score, then No. 8 Taulupe Faletau scored when Wales worked lineout ball in the Italy 22 left and right, and Italy ran out of defenders.

It was all too easy for Wales, as hooker Ken Owens scored two similar tries within 10 minutes of each other from lineout mauls. The tries for Owens and Faletau were their first in tests since 2016.

“It would have been nice to get a hat trick and double my tally of international tries," Owens said, “but it was a good chance to bring on the replacements.”

Wales thought it had a fifth try five minutes from halftime but right wing Louis Rees-Zammit was forward of Biggar for the final pass.

After the break, Wales' procession continued when Jonathan Davies offloaded to midfield partner George North, who raced 30 meters to between the posts then was rested.

Pivac made seven substitutions in the third quarter, including resting captain Alun Wyn Jones to give Jake Ball a 50th cap, and the changes stuttered Wales' momentum.

Italy was more intense in the second half, and scored a converted try out of nothing when left wing Montanna Ioane chipped over Rees-Zammit and collected before diving into the corner.

Adams missed a second try when his foot touched the line in Garbisi's tackle before he grounded the ball.

But Wales wasn't denied for long, thanks to Italy. Replacement forward Marco Riccioni was yellow-carded for leading with his forearm into the neck of Uilisi Halaholo.

Wales responded with tries to replacement flyhalf Callum Sheedy and an 80-meter intercept by Rees-Zammit to wrap up a 16th consecutive win against Italy, their most against one opponent.

"It's a case of job done and plenty to work on," captain Jones said.

