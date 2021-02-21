Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ireland Six Nations Rugby
Antoine Dupont of France warms-up before the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Brian Lawless, Pool via AP)
rugby union

French rugby team without 5 A-list players after positive tests

0 Comments
By JEROME PUGMIRE
PARIS

Star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and four other first-team players who tested positive for COVID-19 are out of France's squad for next Sunday's Six Nations match against Scotland.

The French rugby federation said Sunday that further tests carried out on Saturday showed that prop Julien Marchand and center Arthur Vincent also tested positive for the virus.

Dupont, prop Mohammed Haouas, winger Gabin Villiere and lineout coach Karim Ghezal tested positive after their tests on Friday.

All five players started last Sunday’s 15-13 win at Ireland in Dublin and have to observe a minimum period of seven days in isolation. Coach Fabien Galthie also tested positive after that game.

Two other squad players, lock Swann Rebbadj and prop Jean-Baptiste Gros, were left out after being considered to have been in contact with two teammates from club side Toulon who tested positive.

The seven replacements called up to the 31-man squad on Sunday are props Hassane Kolingar and Dorian Aldegheri; hooker Teddy Baubigny; uncapped scrumhalf Maxime Lucu; centers Jonathan Danty and Yoram Moefana; and uncapped winger Donovan Taofifenua.

France was runner-up to England last year and looks for a third straight win of this campaign when it hosts Scotland at Stade de France.

Les Tricolores opened with a resounding 50-10 win in Italy with Dupont among the try scorers in Rome. He was voted the tournament's best player last year.

Scotland secured an impressive 11-6 win away to England and then was edged out 25-24 at home to Wales, despite leading 17-8 at the break.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog