Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fans watch the Six Nations international rugby union match between Italy and Scotland, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
rugby union

Italy-England Six Nations match in Rome postponed because of virus

0 Comments
By DANIELLA MATAR
MILAN

Italy’s Six Nations rugby match against England next week was postponed on Thursday because of the virus outbreak in the country.

Italy's visit to Ireland in Dublin scheduled for this Saturday was already postponed, but tournament organizers insisted all of the remaining matches in the last two rounds were going ahead as scheduled.

The decision to put off the Italy-England men's, women's and under-20 matches in Italy over March 14-15 followed the decree from the Italian government on Wednesday that all sporting events in Italy must take place without spectators until April 3. Schools and universities throughout the country have been shut until March 15.

The COVID-19 virus has infected more than 3,000 people and caused more than 100 deaths in Italy.

Because of the government decree, Six Nations organizers had a choice to play the matches with no spectators or postpone them. They decided to play them at later dates yet to be determined.

“The decision has now been taken to postpone the three matches between Italy and England (men’s, women’s, and U20) ... with the intention to reschedule them at later dates,” tournament organizers said in a statement.

“Six Nations fully intends to complete all 15 games across all three championships when time allows. We will refrain from making any rescheduling announcements while we keep assessing the situation."

After the men's match in Rome on March 14 in the final round, the women's match was in Padua and the under-20s in Verona on March 15.

The postponements could mean it will be some time before a winner of the men's Six Nations is known, unless, France, the only team unbeaten, wins out against Scotland at Murrayfield this weekend and Ireland in Paris next week to clinch a Grand Slam.

The postponement of Italy-England also means Sergio Parisse's swansong is delayed yet again. Parisse was set to mark his retirement from international rugby with a final appearance for the Azzurri in Rome.

The 36-year-old Parisse, Italy's most capped player, had been expected to play his final match at the Rugby World Cup in October, but the biggest typhoon to hit Japan in 60 years arrived and Italy's last pool match against New Zealand was cancelled.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining