Scotland players celebrate after Duhan van der Merwe scored a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between England and Scotland at Twickenham in London, England, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
rugby union

Scotland beats England 29-23 in Six Nations opener

LONDON

Duhan van der Merwe scored an early challenger for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday.

The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left corner sealed a fourth victory in Scotland’s last six matches against its auld enemy, ruining the first game in charge of England for new coach Steve Borthwick.

But it was Van der Merwe’s first try — scored in the 29th minute after setting off from inside his own half — that illuminated an error-riddled and often chaotic match at Twickenham between teams who mixed flashes of brilliance with enough failings to explain their status as outsiders for the title.

Van der Merwe burst through England’s defensive line and shrugged off five would-be tacklers — including two weak efforts near the tryline — to go over for a sensational try.

Huw Jones set Scotland on its way with a 15th-minute try from Sione Tuipulotu’s grubber kick, only for England to reply with two tries by winger Max Malins in the first half and another from prop Ellis Genge after halftime.

England was its own worst enemy as it sought to eke out victory in the second half, with a dropped restart after Genge’s try in the 49th giving Scotland the platform to reply through a try from Ben White — via a missed tackle by England flanker Ben Curry — to leave the boys in blue only 20-19 behind.

Owen Farrell’s penalty made it 23-19 but, again, England’s errors allowed Finn Russell to boot his own penalty to trail 23-22 and give Scotland hope.

Van der Merwe made the English pay with a winning try as he cut in off the left wing and through two challengers to score.

