Wales veterans overcome 14-man Ireland 21-16

Wales Alun Wyn Jones is tackled during the Six Nations rugby union international between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

rugby union

The most capped Wales side in test rugby history needed every bit of experience to overcome a 14-man Ireland 21-16 in an enthralling Six Nations match inside an empty Principality Stadium on Sunday.

After their annus horribilis in 2020 — three wins in 10 tests — the Welsh gave second-year coach Wayne Pivac his first notable win, and their best win since the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Under pressure for a victory any how, Pivac reassembled Wales’ golden generation and fielded a side with a combined 874 caps. Nine players had more than 50 each. They just had enough savvy and luck to hold off an Ireland that was favored going in.

"We will take that win any way we can,” Pivac said.

Wales’ concerns were eased somewhat when Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony was sent off in the 14th minute. He led with his shoulder into the head of Wales prop Tomas Francis in a ruck. It was an easy decision for referee Wayne Barnes.

Wales deservedly led 3-0 then and was expected to kick on. But losing a man sharpened Ireland’s focus and it went into halftime 13-6 ahead.

The effort, however, tired the Irish into errors. Tries from George North and Louis Rees-Zammit propelled Wales 18-13 ahead going into the last quarter. A harsh penalty call against Ireland in front of its posts set up Leigh Halfpenny for a third penalty goalkick, and Wales had a two-score lead with 14 minutes to go.

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton left after he was accidentally kneed in the head, and they could add only a penalty by replacement flyhalf Billy Burns. Burns had a chance to set up an attacking lineout in injury time but booted the ball dead and slumped.

“Sometimes you miss and sometimes you get it and you’re the hero but he had to go for it,” Sexton said in support of Burns. "Its a big difference between (a lineout) 10 meters out and five.

"We’ve only ourselves to blame. Discipline let us down and some key unforced errors.”

Ireland's first loss to Wales in five meetings left second-year coach Andy Farrell still without a win away from home.

Pivac began thinking of another Celtic clash in Scotland next week, but without injured backs Tomos Williams (hamstring), Johnny Williams (head) and Hallam Amos (head). Flanker Dan Lydiate’s first appearance since 2018 lasted only 11 minutes after he apparently damaged right knee ligaments untouched.

O'Mahony became only the fifth Irishman to be sent off in a test and the second in tournament history after Willie Duggan in 1977. O’Mahony risks missing the rest of the tournament after his second red card this season in Wales. In October, he accumulated two yellow cards as the Munster captain against Scarlets, also for needless charges into rucks.

Wales was on top at that point. But Ireland reset, kept the ball in hand, and drew penalties from a frustrated Wales.

Sexton goalkicks leveled the score after 35 minutes. The physical effort told when Wales center Johnny Williams and Ireland lock James Ryan left for head knocks.

Just before halftime, Ireland got a try from lock Tadhg Beirne. A third Wales throw-in was stolen, center Robbie Henshaw broke past Justin Tipuric, Josh van der Flier was in support, and Beirne plunged over.

Welsh misery was compounded when scrumhalf Tomos Williams hurt his right hamstring on a run. He was the last man off the field at halftime, limping.

Wales returned more in control. The big names had to step up. Hooker Ken Owens had played half a game since October. Captain Alun Wyn Jones hadn’t played in two months. Lydiate's replacement, Josh Navidi, was coming back after four months of concussion issues. All had an impact and finished the match.

"We know about their engines, and all three played longer than we’d have expected because they were still putting in big performances,” Pivac said.

George North, out of position at center, turned a knock-on by Ireland on its 22 into a try. Then North and Halfpenny fed Rees-Zammit and, from a standing start 15 meters out, the wing in his first Six Nations ran and dived into the right corner. Halfpenny converted from the sideline and Wales was in front.

Beirne was harshly pinged for a ruck foul and Halfpenny’s goalkick made it 21-13.

But Wales conspired with self-inflicted errors to keep giving Ireland hope of victory. Wales ended up making 240 tackles.

Four minutes into injury time, North was penalized and Burns kicked for a corner lineout. But he blew it. They have a week to recover before France arrives in Dublin.

“I'm very proud of the way we fought back with 14 men,” Sexton said. "It changes everything in terms of what you’ve planned, all the different set-plays. You’ve got to ad-lib and I’m proud of the way we reacted.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.