Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Japan among 7 countries interested in hosting 2026 Winter Olympics

0 Comments
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Seven countries are interested in hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Cities in Austria, Canada, Italy, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey have submitted formal expressions of interest to the International Olympic Committee. The vote is scheduled for September 2019.

The IOC has tried to attract more bidders after only two candidates reached the vote for the 2022 Games.

Voters in and around Sion, Switzerland, will vote in June whether to continue with their bid, while Erzurum in eastern Turkey faces questions over security.

Four former host cities are also bidding, including 1972 host Sapporo, 1988 host Calgary and 1956 host Cortina d'Ampezzo. Turin, which hosted the 2006 Games, is part of a joint bid with Milan.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nippori

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2018 Cherry Blossoms Are Early but You Can Still Do Last-Minute Hanami in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

28+ Must-Read Articles If You’re Starting A New Life In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Love In Every Obento: Japanese Women Reveal The Art Of Boxed-Lunch

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Tottori City

GaijinPot Travel