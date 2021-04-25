Newsletter Signup Register / Login
7 J.League soccer games to be held behind closed doors

TOKYO

Japan's pro soccer establishment, the J.League said Saturday that seven first- and second-division and League Cup games will be held behind closed doors during the new coronavirus state of emergency starting Sunday and lasting through May 11.

The new state of emergency, intended to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Tokyo and the western prefectures of Hyogo, Osaka and Kyoto, was announced Friday. All seven of the games announced Saturday are set for western Japan, while the status of four games in Tokyo during the state of emergency has yet to be decided.

"The J.League takes pride in having the know-how to provide a safe and secure match-day experience. We feel sorry about our inadequacy in being unable to allow (fan) visits to the matches," Chairman Mitsuru Murai said.

Saturday's announcement affects three J1 first-division games: Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima at Noevir Stadium in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, on May 1, the Osaka derby between Gamba and Cerezo at Osaka's Yanmar Stadium on May 2, and Gamba vs Kawasaki Frontale at Panasonic Stadium in Suita, Osaka Prefecture on May 8.

Two J2 and two League Cup games each in western Japan will also be played without spectators.

It is the first time J.League games will have been held behind closed doors since July.

