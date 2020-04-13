9th member of Japan judo federation tests positive for coronavirus

The All Japan Judo Federation said Sunday that its managing director, Soya Nakazato, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections within the federation to nine.

The 62-year-old Nakazato developed a fever Sunday and underwent a test for the virus on Wednesday. His positive result marks the ninth case of infection among members working at the federation's headquarters in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare defines an infection cluster as a "case where five or more infected persons are found in one place."

"I'm sorry for the inconvenience, and for the time being I would like to concentrate on treatment and recovery," Nakazato said in a comment.

The federation closed the headquarters in principle from March 30, but a meeting was held there the following day which Nakazato attended.

As of Saturday, 24 of 38 staff members had developed symptoms of the pneumonia-causing virus, including fever, and 18 had taken a PCR test. One test was negative, while eight individuals are still awaiting their test results.

