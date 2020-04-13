Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
sports

9th member of Japan judo federation tests positive for coronavirus

0 Comments
TOKYO

The All Japan Judo Federation said Sunday that its managing director, Soya Nakazato, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections within the federation to nine.

The 62-year-old Nakazato developed a fever Sunday and underwent a test for the virus on Wednesday. His positive result marks the ninth case of infection among members working at the federation's headquarters in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare defines an infection cluster as a "case where five or more infected persons are found in one place."

"I'm sorry for the inconvenience, and for the time being I would like to concentrate on treatment and recovery," Nakazato said in a comment.

The federation closed the headquarters in principle from March 30, but a meeting was held there the following day which Nakazato attended.

As of Saturday, 24 of 38 staff members had developed symptoms of the pneumonia-causing virus, including fever, and 18 had taken a PCR test. One test was negative, while eight individuals are still awaiting their test results.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Apartments in Japan

The easy way to rent an apartment in Japan.

English support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required.

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel