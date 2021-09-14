Algerian judoka banned for 10 years for refusing Tokyo Olympic bout

Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine has been banned from competition for 10 years by the International Judo Federation after his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics to avoid a potential bout against an Israeli opponent.
Nourine's coach, IJF Hall of Famer Amar Benikhlef, also received a 10-year ban Monday.
Nourine withdrew from the Tokyo Games on the opening day after learning he could potentially face Olympic bronze medalist Tohar Butbul in the second round of men's lightweight competition at the Budokan. Nourine and Benikhlef told Algerian media they quit to express support for Palestinians.
The Algerian Olympic committee withdrew both men’s accreditations and sent them home. After an investigation, the IJF issued a ban that effectively ends the competitive career of the 30-year-old Nourine, a three-time gold medalist in the African Judo Championships.
“It is evident that the two Algerian judoka, with malicious intent, have used the Olympic Games as a platform for protest and promotion of political and religious propaganda, which is a clear and serious breach of the IJF Statutes, the IJF Code of Ethics and the Olympic Charter,” the IJF said in a statement. “Therefore, no other penalty than a severe suspension can be imposed in this case.”
The 39-year-old Benikhlef won a silver medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.
Butbul advanced to the round of 16 without a bout in the 73-kilogram division in Tokyo because of the withdrawals of Nourine and Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool, who also quit the tournament before fighting Butbul. Abdalrasool claimed he had an injury, but Butbul and the Israeli team didn't believe it, citing the fact Abdalrasool weighed in for the bout one day earlier.
Butbul was eliminated in the quarterfinals of his weight class, but he was a member of the Israeli team that won a bronze medal in the first-ever mixed team competition.
The governing body of judo has been firm in its antidiscrimination policies and strong support of Israel’s right to compete in recent years.
In April, the IJF suspended Iran for four years because the nation refused to allow its fighters to face Israelis. The IJF said Iran’s policies were revealed when former Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei claimed he was ordered to lose in the semifinals of the 2019 world championships in Tokyo to avoid potentially facing Israeli world champion Sagi Muki in the finals.
Mollaei received asylum in Germany and citizenship in Mongolia. He won a silver medal representing Mongolia at the Tokyo Olympics.
Nourine and Benikhlef could appeal their bans to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Peeping_Tom
Good!
Now deal with that aggressive, drunken Georgian Paralympian.
Something similar for him too, please thank you.
Sanjinosebleed
I would have thought beating the israeli in the ring would have been a better protest
Yubaru
Personally speaking, while a suspension is more than called for in the case you refer to here, a 10 year ban is too harsh considering the circumstances.
Refusing to participate because of your opponents religion and nationality are a hell of a lot different than being drunk!
englisc aspyrgend
Good.
englisc aspyrgend
Sanjinosebleed, obviously he knew he would lose. Otherwise as you say he would have taken the opportunity to beat an Israeli.
Fighto!
Good for the IJF.
If the IOC had some ethics, and wasnt all about $$$, they would also punish Algeria. Ban them from the next Summer Games, or at least the entire Judo team. This Judo player would have been instructed by Algerian govt officials not to compete against the Israeli.
theFu
Not far enough. Every Algerian Judo competitor should be banned from international competition for 10 yrs.
When poor behavior by 1 person doesn't impact the entire program of the country, there just isn't enough at risk.
Make it hurt or nobody will learn.
NOMINATION
The IOC said that they were banning protesting and would punish those that couldn't abide by the rules. Immediately the first U.S. Women's football game, Megan Rapinoe made her team kneel at the beginning of the match and the IOC didn't even do or say anything about it. That woke money is real at the moment.
Pukey2
Well, I hope it was worth it for him.
James
I am surprised that the IJF would politicise this like this should have left sleeping dogs lay. Judo should be banned for ten years from competing Better yet ban the olympics from ever occurring again.
Addfwyn
Got to say, having the conviction to follow through with a protest even if it can be career-ending to you is admirable. Knowing some things are way more important than your sport, even if it has been your livelihood.
This also probably ultimately highlights the protest more than if it were just glossed over too, so it only really reinforces their position.
Mr Kipling
And the same people cheering for his ban for a political protest are the same people calling for a boycott of the China winter Olympics...
Sven Asai
And now what? Does that matter to him? He or some of his many similar friends etc. now probably even more radicalize and in ten or twenty years he just blows the IOC building up and that’s it. That’s more people an own goal than a punishment. lol
Kentarogaijin
So draconian, It was only a decision for political reasons, it was his right, the pathetic thing is those who celebrate childishly this decision, a couple of weeks ago whined a lot against the Olympics..
Both are two different things.. (Facepalm)..
The whole truth !!..
Hypocrisy "anti-China whiners" level..
wanderlust
@nomination
Back in Oct and December, Lord Sebastian Coe, of World Athletics Federation and a probable future OC president, said that protests were OK!
But IOC fired back with Bach using his press conference after the IOC Executive Board meeting to suggest Coe's support for podium protests contravenes World Athletics rules.
Confusing and toothless...
ian
If only the rules would be applied equally to everyone
snowymountainhell
Understood: Racism is hurtful. - But, a media influenced & controlled by both the government AND “Religious Organizations” is even more frightening than an international sports organization asserting their influence over the economy of a host country.
ShinkansenCaboose
@Snowey. I usually appreciate your comments and never rate you, but racism is not hurtful at all. It is sick, disgraceful, inappropriate, and actually proof of how we have not evolved as a species. Sad
The media in many places is controlled by the government elected or not. That is what propaganda is.
But controlled by religionists is depending on the countries selected and looked at.
America and much of Europe have free open press.
Zaphod
The ban should be permanent.
Strangerland
It essentially is - not many people have a window of elite sport that lasts more than 10 years.